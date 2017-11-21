Braves’ penalties expected to be severe, reportedly to center on 2016 signings (Updated)

Braves’ infractions appear to center on the 2016 and 2017 international signing classes.

The hammer is expected to fall on the Atlanta Braves either Tuesday or Wednesday and the punishment will reportedly be severe. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman and others have reported that Atlanta is expected to lose many of the international prospects that it has signed over the last two years.

MLB may announce the Braves’ penalties later today. This punishment is expected to be severe. The club could lose many of the international prospects signed within the past two years. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) November 21, 2017

While that is still kind of vague. Here is a look at who the Braves signed in each of the past two international periods per Baseball America. Atlanta signed a star-studded class in 2016 highlighted by Kevin Maitan, Yunior Severino and Abraham Gutierrez.

Baseball America reports that Major League Baseball is contacting several Braves’ prospects and are expected to meet with them in person or speak with them over the phone on Tuesday afternoon. The report doesn’t name names but says that it includes nearly all of the team’s top signings from 2016.

2016 Signings

Kevin Maitan, ss, Venezuela

Yunior Severino, ss, Dominican Republic

Abrahan Gutierrez, c, Venezuela

Livan Soto, ss, Venezuela

Yenci Pena, ss, Dominican Republic

Juan Contreras, rhp, Dominican Republic

Guillermo Zuniga, rhp, Colombia

Antonio Sucre, of, Venezuela

Jefry Ramos, of, Dominican Republic

Franger Carrillo, of, Venezuela

Braulio Vasquez, inf, Dominican Republic

Andres Adrianza, c, Venezuela

Victor de Hoyos, c, Colombia

Lisandro Santos, lhp, Dominican Republic

Yefri del Rosario, rhp, Dominican Republic

2017 Signings

Asmin Bautista, of, Dominican Republic

Oscar Nunez, rhp, Dominican Republic,

Geraldo Santana, of, Dominican Republic

Estarlin Rodriguez, rhp, Dominican Republic

Joel Reyes, of, Dominican Republic

Henry Quintero, of, Cuba

Kimberling Encarnacion, of, Dominican Republic

Eudi Asencio, rhp, Dominican Republic

Edwin Jimenez, lhp, Dominican Republic

Eric Jimenez, rhp, Dominican Republic

Juan Lozano, rhp, Colombia

Jose Hernandez, of, Venezuela

Charbel Hadad, of, Venezuela

Angel Rojas, ss, Dominican Republic

The team also signed 18-year old Korean shortstop Jihwan Bae for a reported $300,000 signing bonus.