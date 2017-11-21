Braves’ penalties expected to be severe, reportedly to center on 2016 signings (Updated)
Braves’ infractions appear to center on the 2016 and 2017 international signing classes.
The hammer is expected to fall on the Atlanta Braves either Tuesday or Wednesday and the punishment will reportedly be severe. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman and others have reported that Atlanta is expected to lose many of the international prospects that it has signed over the last two years.
MLB may announce the Braves’ penalties later today. This punishment is expected to be severe. The club could lose many of the international prospects signed within the past two years.— Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) November 21, 2017
While that is still kind of vague. Here is a look at who the Braves signed in each of the past two international periods per Baseball America. Atlanta signed a star-studded class in 2016 highlighted by Kevin Maitan, Yunior Severino and Abraham Gutierrez.
Baseball America reports that Major League Baseball is contacting several Braves’ prospects and are expected to meet with them in person or speak with them over the phone on Tuesday afternoon. The report doesn’t name names but says that it includes nearly all of the team’s top signings from 2016.
Kevin Maitan, ss, Venezuela
Yunior Severino, ss, Dominican Republic
Abrahan Gutierrez, c, Venezuela
Livan Soto, ss, Venezuela
Yenci Pena, ss, Dominican Republic
Juan Contreras, rhp, Dominican Republic
Guillermo Zuniga, rhp, Colombia
Antonio Sucre, of, Venezuela
Jefry Ramos, of, Dominican Republic
Franger Carrillo, of, Venezuela
Braulio Vasquez, inf, Dominican Republic
Andres Adrianza, c, Venezuela
Victor de Hoyos, c, Colombia
Lisandro Santos, lhp, Dominican Republic
Yefri del Rosario, rhp, Dominican Republic
Asmin Bautista, of, Dominican Republic
Oscar Nunez, rhp, Dominican Republic,
Geraldo Santana, of, Dominican Republic
Estarlin Rodriguez, rhp, Dominican Republic
Joel Reyes, of, Dominican Republic
Henry Quintero, of, Cuba
Kimberling Encarnacion, of, Dominican Republic
Eudi Asencio, rhp, Dominican Republic
Edwin Jimenez, lhp, Dominican Republic
Eric Jimenez, rhp, Dominican Republic
Juan Lozano, rhp, Colombia
Jose Hernandez, of, Venezuela
Charbel Hadad, of, Venezuela
Angel Rojas, ss, Dominican Republic
The team also signed 18-year old Korean shortstop Jihwan Bae for a reported $300,000 signing bonus.
