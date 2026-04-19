An NL East clash takes place on Sunday Night Baseball as the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves (14-7) have won the first two games of this series by a combined 12-1 margin as they ride a four-game winning streak overall. The Phillies, meanwhile, are 8-12 and have scored just seven total runs during their current four-game losing streak. They trail the first-place Braves by 5.5 games. Grant Holmes (1-1, 3.32 ERA) is on the hill for Atlanta, while Philadelphia will start Andrew Painter (1-0, 3.77 ERA).

First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. The latest Phillies vs. Braves odds list Philadelphia as the -120 favorite on the money line (risk $120 to win $100), with Atlanta at +100 (risk $100 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 8. Before making any Braves vs. Phillies picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Sunday Night Baseball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Phillies vs. Braves and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Braves vs. Phillies:

Braves vs. Phillies money line Phillies -120, Braves +100 Braves vs. Phillies over/under 8 runs Braves vs. Phillies run line Phillies -1.5 (+180) Braves vs. Phillies picks See picks at SportsLine Braves vs. Phillies streaming Peacock

Top Braves vs. Phillies predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Phillies vs. Braves, the model is going Over 8 total runs. Atlanta ranks third in MLB with 5.62 runs per game scored this season. The Braves have a team OPS of just under .800, and have seen huge early-season numbers from Drake Baldwin, Matt Olson, Mauricio Dubon and Dominic Smith, among others.

The Phillies are struggling on offense, but they face Holmes, who gave up three earned runs in just four innings last time out, so this could be a spot where they bounce back. SportsLine's model projects 10.4 combined runs as the Over hits 65% of the time in this one, making it a strong pick in over/under sports betting. Get the Braves vs. Phillies money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Phillies vs. Braves picks

After simulating every pitch of Braves vs. Phillies 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Phillies vs. Braves, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.