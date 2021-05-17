The Atlanta Braves will be without right-handed starter Huascar Ynoa after be punched the dugout bench and broke his pitching hand following his Sunday start against the Brewers, in which he allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings. Per MLB.com's Mark Bowman, Ynoa will be sidelined "at least a couple of months," which means he'll likely be out until after the All-Star break.

The Braves placed him on the 10-day IL on Monday and recalled right-hander Edgar Santana to take his spot on the active roster.

"It's a shame," manager Brian Snitker said to reporters of the incident. "Probably nobody that feels any worse than him."

The 23-year-old Ynoa has been a key contributor for the Braves this season. In 44 2/3 innings across eight starts and one relief appearance, Ynoa in 2021 has pitched to a 3.02 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 11 walks. In five of his eight starts, he's allowed one or zero runs. As well, Ynoa has been highly productive at the plate in the early going. Given that the Braves are also without Mike Soroka and Touki Toussaint at the moment, this isn't a blow the Atlanta rotation can absorb very well.

The Braves, 19-21 and in third place in the NL East, begin a key three-game home series against the Mets on Monday night.