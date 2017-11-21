Braves’ Punishment: List of players lost, international sanctions and more
Braves’ Punishment: List of players lost, international sanctions and more
Updated list of players lost and reported sanctions Braves will face.
For those keeping score, here is a running list of penalties and players lost as a result of MLB’s investigation. Keep in mind that Major League Baseball hasn’t announced anything but this list has been accumulated through different reports through a variety of sources.
Contracts forfeited
Kevin Maitan
Abrahan Gutierrez
Yunior Severino
Juan Contreras
Yefri del Rosario
Livan Soto
Yenci Pena
Guillermo Zuninga
Antonio Sucre
Juan Carlos Negret
Brandon Mezquita
Angel Rojas
International signing limits
Per Jeff Passan at Yahoo Sports, Atlanta will be limited to spending more than $300,000 on a player in the international market for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 signing periods. In 2019-20 they will be restricted to spending more than $10,000 on a player and in 2020-21 will lose half of their signing pool which is expected to be $4.75 million.
The team also will not be allowed to sign shortstop Robert Puason who they were found to have reached an illegal agreement with before he was eligible to sign. Jihwan Bae’s contract with the Braves was also disapproved.
2018 Draft
Passan also reports that Atlanta will forfeit their third-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft after the investigation revealed that the Braves had offered extra benefits to Drew Waters.
Individual Discipline
In the commissioner’s official statement it was noted that former GM John Coppolella will be placed on the permanently ineligible list, effective immediately. This essentially acts as a lifelong ban from baseball. Former special assistant Gordon Blakely will also be suspended for a period of one year, effective immediately and cannot perform any service for MLB clubs during this time. The Commissioner’s staff will contact the Players Association and officials in the Dominican Republic pertaining to consequences for the representatives of these players.
John Hart
Per a report from the AJC, the former President of Baseball Operation John Hart’s departure was influenced by the MLB’s investigation of the Braves.
-
Braves sanctions: What you need to know
Here are the bullet-points of what went down Tuesday regarding MLB and the Braves' punishm...
-
Report: Ohtani to join MLB by end of '17
The owners need to ratify on the new system in place, but the takeaway here is Ohtani is coming...
-
Report says Halladay's plane took a dive
A preliminary report National Transportation Safety Board has shined some light on details...
-
Coppolella joins dubious banned list
John Coppolella was placed on the permanently ineligible list by MLB on Tuesday
-
Big time international prospect now free
Among other sanctions, Atlanta lost the player who was deemed the No. 1 international signing...
-
Braves hit with severe penalties by MLB
Among other penalties, No. 1 international prospect Kevin Maitan is now a free agent