Braves’ Punishment: List of players lost, international sanctions and more

Updated list of players lost and reported sanctions Braves will face.

For those keeping score, here is a running list of penalties and players lost as a result of MLB’s investigation. Keep in mind that Major League Baseball hasn’t announced anything but this list has been accumulated through different reports through a variety of sources.

Contracts forfeited

Kevin Maitan

Abrahan Gutierrez

Yunior Severino

Juan Contreras

Yefri del Rosario

Livan Soto

Yenci Pena

Guillermo Zuninga

Antonio Sucre

Juan Carlos Negret

Brandon Mezquita

Angel Rojas

International signing limits

Per Jeff Passan at Yahoo Sports, Atlanta will be limited to spending more than $300,000 on a player in the international market for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 signing periods. In 2019-20 they will be restricted to spending more than $10,000 on a player and in 2020-21 will lose half of their signing pool which is expected to be $4.75 million.

The team also will not be allowed to sign shortstop Robert Puason who they were found to have reached an illegal agreement with before he was eligible to sign. Jihwan Bae’s contract with the Braves was also disapproved.

2018 Draft

Passan also reports that Atlanta will forfeit their third-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft after the investigation revealed that the Braves had offered extra benefits to Drew Waters.

Individual Discipline

In the commissioner’s official statement it was noted that former GM John Coppolella will be placed on the permanently ineligible list, effective immediately. This essentially acts as a lifelong ban from baseball. Former special assistant Gordon Blakely will also be suspended for a period of one year, effective immediately and cannot perform any service for MLB clubs during this time. The Commissioner’s staff will contact the Players Association and officials in the Dominican Republic pertaining to consequences for the representatives of these players.

John Hart

Per a report from the AJC, the former President of Baseball Operation John Hart’s departure was influenced by the MLB’s investigation of the Braves.