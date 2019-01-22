Braves re-sign outfielder Nick Markakis to one-year deal
The 2018 All-Star is staying in Atlanta
The Braves needed corner outfield help and they went to a familiar source in order to fill the void. They have re-signed right fielder Nick Markakis to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.
Markakis will make $4 million in 2019 but there's a $2 million buyout if the Braves don't pick up the option, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Markakis, 35, has spent the last four seasons with the Braves and is coming off his best season there. He hit .297/.366/.440 (117 OPS+) with 43 doubles, 14 homers and 93 RBI. He made the All-Star team for the first time in his career and collected his first Silver Slugger.
Unfortunately, that was largely driven by an unsustainable first half. Check the splits:
Before ASG: .323/.389/.488, 29 2B, 10 HR
After ASG: .258/.332/.369, 14 2B, 4 HR
With Markakis back in right field, the Braves will likely stick with Ender Inciarte in center and Ronald Acuna Jr. in left, though there's also been chatter about Acuna moving to center field. Adam Duvall is the fourth outfielder.
