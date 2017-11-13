Braves reportedly interviewed Hendry, Reagins before settling on Anthopoulos

The Braves weighed all their options before deciding on Anthopoulos.

According to a report from ESPN.com writer Jerry Crasnick, before the Braves ever settled on Alex Anthopoulos to become their new GM they also interviewed several other candidates.

The #Braves interviewed Jim Hendry and former #Angels general manager Tony Reagins before hiring Alex Anthopoulos as their new GM. They also reached out to Josh Byrnes and Dan O’Dowd during the process, says a source. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) November 13, 2017

The Braves have reportedly been tied to Jim Hendry in the GM search for a while now. The current special assistant to New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman, Hendry has experience as a former GM with the Chicago Cubs from 2002 to 2011.

Tony Reagins was the GM of the Angels when they drafted Mike Trout in 2009 but this is the first his name has been tied to the Braves GM candidate list.

Byrnes has front office office experience with the Diamondbacks, Padres, Rockies, Red Sox and is the current Vice President of Baseball Operations for the Dodgers. He is a former disciple of the last name mentioned on this list, Dan O’Dowd, from his time with the Colorado Rockies.

O’Dowd has been mentioned before as a possible candidate for the Braves GM position. O’Dowd spent time with the Colorado Rockies as their GM from 1999-2014 drafting the likes of Troy Tulowitzki, Ubaldo Jimenez and Jeff Francis.