Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was unable to leave the field under his own power after fouling a ball off his left foot against the Nationals on Friday evening (ATL-WAS GameTracker). Fortunately for Atlanta, the team announced later that night announced that X-rays on Acuña's left foot were negative and that he's listed as day-to-day.

Here's a look at the injury:

With two on and one out in the fourth inning, Acuña fouled off a fastball from Erick Fedde, and the ball appeared to make impact in the vicinity of his left ankle. Acuña, in obvious pain, was unable to stand and was promptly attended to by the Braves' team trainer. Acuña was unable to put any weight on his left leg and was helped off the field by the trainer and manager Brian Snitker:

Ender Inciarte replaced Acuña at bat and in center field.

Acuña this season is batting a highly productive .280/.434/.654 with 11 home runs in 32 games. The 22-year-old All-Star has missed time in 2020 thanks to wrist and hamstring injuries, but when healthy he's performed at an MVP level. Needless to say, the loss of Acuña would be a devastating blow to the Braves, who presently lead the NL East, but it appears he avoided serious injury.