Ronald Acuña Jr., the Atlanta Braves star right fielder, exited Sunday night's contest against the Chicago Cubs with an injury the team described as "pain in his lower abdominal muscles." Additional testing Monday confirmed Acuña has a mild abdominal strain and is day-to-day, the team announced.

The Braves have an off-day Monday, and will begin a quick two-game series with the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. Atlanta has another off-day Thursday, so Acuña could sit out the two games in New York and get four days to rest. The Braves could also use him at DH against the Yankees to keep his bat in the lineup would making him run around the outfield.

Acuña departed after the top of the fourth inning, a frame that ended after he scored on a headfirst slide into the plate. Earlier in the inning against the Cubs, he had been visited by a trainer after diving back to the bag on a pickoff attempt. Obviously he was permitted to stay in the game at that point. Johan Camargo took over his spot in the lineup while playing second base. Ehire Adrianza, who started the game at the keystone, moved over to fill Acuña's vacancy in right field.

Acuña entered Sunday hitting .433/.493/.917 (261 OPS+) with seven home runs, 16 runs batted in, and three stolen bases (on three attempts) in his first 15 games. Wins Above Replacement is notoriously fickle in small sample sizes because of the defensive component, but for entertainment purposes it's worth noting that Acuña had already been worth 1.4 WAR this season, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

The Braves placed Cristian Pache on the IL on April 13 because of a strained groin. Ender Inciarte, meanwhile, was placed on the IL on April 18 because of a strained hamstring.