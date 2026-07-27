Ronald Acuña Jr. activated from IL as Braves continue to regain NL East lead

The Atlanta Braves have activated outfielder and former MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. from the injured list, the team announced Monday. In a corresponding move, OF Brewer Hicklen was optioned to Triple-A.

Acuña, 28, has been on the shelf since June 9 due to a hamstring injury. Thus far this season, he hasn't been overly productive -- at least not by his high standard -- hitting .251/.373/.421 (119 OPS+) with 10 doubles, seven homers, 22 RBI, 31 runs and 15 steals in 53 games. The upside of the 2023 National League MVP remains immense, though.

With the Braves, this is a case where the strong get stronger. They went into a bit of a tailspin from the last three weeks of June into the All-Star break, but have been hot since. From June 9 through July 11, the Braves were 9-19, and their once 10 ½-game lead in the NL East shrank to two games. They won their last game before the All-Star break, though, and have gone 7-3 since the break. That NL East lead? It's back up to 5 ½ games.

"After a rough June, grinding through that and coming out the other end and still being in first place, it's going to serve us well in the long run," Braves manager Walt Weiss said after Sunday's extra-innings win over the Baltimore Orioles. "You make deposits into the bank of mental toughness when you do things like that."

Since the break, the Braves have averaged six runs per game (60 runs in 10 games), and now the addition of Acuña to the order makes them even scarier.

The Braves visit the Mets for a three-game series starting Monday and then come home for four against the Nationals before the trade deadline. Expect them to add to the rotation and maybe the bullpen. Now with Acuña back, the offense should be just fine.