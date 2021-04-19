Ronald Acuña Jr., the Atlanta Braves star right fielder, exited Sunday night's contest against the Chicago Cubs with an injury the team described as "pain in his lower abdominal muscles." Acuña will undergo testing on Monday to determine if he'll require time on the injured list, manager Brian Snitker told reporters (including David O'Brien of The Athletic) after the game. As of now, his status is unknown for the Braves' next game, scheduled to take place Tuesday against the New York Yankees.

Acuña departed after the top of the fourth inning, a frame that ended after he scored on a headfirst slide into the plate. Earlier in the inning, he had been visited by a trainer after diving back to the bag on a pickoff attempt. Obviously he was permitted to stay in the game at that point. Johan Camargo took over his spot in the lineup while playing second base. Ehire Adrianza, who started the game at the keystone, moved over to fill Acuña's vacancy in right field.

Acuña entered Sunday hitting .433/.493/.917 (261 OPS+) with seven home runs, 16 runs batted in, and three stolen bases (on three attempts) in his first 15 games. Wins Above Replacement is notoriously fickle in small sample sizes because of the defensive component, but for entertainment purposes it's worth noting that Acuña had already been worth 1.4 WAR this season, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

If Acuña is forced to miss any time, even the 10-day minimum for a stint on the injured list, then he'll become the third Braves outfielder to hit the shelf in the past week. The Braves placed Cristian Pache on the IL on April 13 because of a strained groin. Ender Inciarte, meanwhile, was placed on the IL on April 18 because of a strained hamstring.

The Braves have no outfielders on their 40-player roster who aren't already in the majors. As such, they would either have to promote an infielder -- like, perhaps, Orlando Arcia -- and ask one of them to man the outfield, or they'd have to add an actual outfielder to their roster. The most likely candidates would appear to be top prospect Drew Waters or veteran Phillip Ervin, who was claimed off waivers in February.