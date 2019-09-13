Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., nearing 40/40 season, is about to be in a very exclusive club

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has quickly developed into one of the most exciting players in baseball. In just his second MLB season, the young star is close to becoming a member of the 40/40 club. Only four others are part of the club, which features those who have hit 40 home runs and stolen 40 bases in one season.

Entering Friday's game against the Washington Nationals, Acuna has 39 home runs and 36 stolen bases. The Braves have 14 games remaining on the schedule, so It's safe to say that Acuna will likely reach the 40/40 mark. Acuna's production has carried the Braves all year, as they have a stranglehold on the National League East with an 8 1/2-game lead over the Nationals.

To fully understand how historic Acuna's season is shaping up to be, let's take a closer look at who is a member of the 40/40 club.

Alfonso Soriano (Nationals, 2006)

Soriano was one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball in the 2000s, and despite only spending a single season with the Washington Nationals, he made quite an impact.

During the 2006 campaign, Soriano hit .277 with 46 home runs and 95 RBI in addition to stealing 41 bases. Soriano also had a knack for both power hitting and speed, as he flirted with 40/40 seasons multiple times. He nearly joined the 40/40 club during the 2002 and 2003 seasons when he was a member of the New York Yankees. In 2002, he fell just one home run short and stole 42 bases. In the following season, Soriano had 38 home runs and swiped 35 bags.

Alex Rodriguez (Mariners, 1998)

Rodriguez spent the first seven seasons of his professional career with the Seattle Mariners. During the 1998 season, Rodriguez was absolutely sensational as he slugged 42 home runs and stole 46 bases in a year in which he finished ninth in the American League MVP race. A-Rod never stole more than 28 bases following that tremendous campaign and was viewed as more of a power hitter during his time with the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.

Barry Bonds (Giants, 1996)

Most will remember Barry Bonds for having the most home runs in the history of the game. However, earlier in his career he did have a great deal of speed in his repertoire. During the 1996 season, Bonds blasted 42 home runs while recording 40 stolen bases. In his first 13 seasons, he stole at least 28 bases in all but one year and topped the 40 stolen base mark on three different occasions. At the time, Bonds became only the second member of the 40/40 club. He continued to hit the long ball late into his career, but the stolen bases dropped off in a big way.

Jose Canseco (Athletics, 1988)

In 1988, Jose Canseco became the first player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases. In just his third full season of service, Canseco blasted 42 home runs and swiped exactly 40 bags, while hitting .307 for the Oakland Athletics in the process. Much like Bonds, Canseco did have speed in his arsenal, but didn't record more than 29 steals in a season following the 1988 campaign. Notably, Canseco is the only member of the 40/40 club to win the MVP in his 40/40 season.