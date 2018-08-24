Braves rookie Ronald Acuna gets revenge on Marlins for plunking with wall-damaging home run
Acuna Jr. didn't have to hit anyone to get some payback on the Marlins
The Atlanta Braves played the Miami Marlins on Thursday night for the first time since August 15 -- the night Jose Urena intentionally plunked phenom Ronald Acuna Jr.
Acuna didn't waste much time in getting revenge against the Marlins. He took it out on Elieser Hernandez and company by hitting a towering 432-foot home run in his second at-bat. Watch:
Acuna's blast did more than put the Braves up 3-0; it damaged a wall. No, really:
Acuna entered the night hitting .286/.354/.566, marks good for a 145 OPS+. Remember all that hype in spring training? He's proved to be worth every proverbial penny of it.
