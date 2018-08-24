Braves rookie Ronald Acuna gets revenge on Marlins for plunking with wall-damaging home run

The Atlanta Braves played the Miami Marlins on Thursday night for the first time since August 15 -- the night Jose Urena intentionally plunked phenom Ronald Acuna Jr.

Acuna didn't waste much time in getting revenge against the Marlins. He took it out on Elieser Hernandez and company by hitting a towering 432-foot home run in his second at-bat. Watch:

This ball should be landing in South Carolina sometime early next week.#ChopOn pic.twitter.com/R4Y1U14c7R — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 23, 2018

Acuna's blast did more than put the Braves up 3-0; it damaged a wall. No, really:

Acuña has officially left his “mark” in Marlins Park. This is where his 432-foot HR hit. #Braves pic.twitter.com/9js0ErOAp7 — Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) August 24, 2018

Acuna entered the night hitting .286/.354/.566, marks good for a 145 OPS+. Remember all that hype in spring training? He's proved to be worth every proverbial penny of it.