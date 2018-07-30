Braves' Sean Newcomb, Nationals' Trea Turner apologize for offensive tweets from 2011 and 2012

On Sunday, Braves southpaw Sean Newcomb fell one out short of no-hitting the Dodgers at SunTrust Park. Chris Taylor broke up the no-hit bid with a two-strike, two-out single in the ninth.

During the game several offensive tweets from Newcomb's Twitter account surfaced, including some with homophobic slurs. The tweets were sent in 2011 and 2012, when Newcomb was a senior in high school. He apologized for the tweets after the game. From the Associated Press:

"I just wanted to apologize for any insensitive material," Newcomb said. "It was a long time ago, six or seven years ago, saying some stupid stuff with friends." "I know I've grown a lot since then. I didn't mean anything by it. It was just something stupid I did a long time ago and I didn't mean anything by it, for sure," he said.

Soon thereafter MLB issued a statement saying Billy Bean, MLB's vice president for social responsibility and inclusion, will meet with Newcomb.

"Such inappropriate comments have no place in our game. We are aware of this serious issue, Billy Bean will meet with Mr. Newcomb this week, and we will identify an appropriate course of diversity training for him in the Atlanta community."

Newcomb was not the only MLB player to have offensive tweets surface on Sunday, unfortunately. Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was found to have made offensive tweets in 2011 and 2012, when he was at North Carolina State. The tweets included racially insensitive language and homophobic slurs.

Turner issued the following statement Sunday:

"There are no excuses for my insensitive and offensive language on Twitter. I am sincerely sorry for those tweets and apologize wholeheartedly. I believe people who know me understand those regrettable actions do not reflect my values or who I am. But I understand the hurtful nature of such language and am sorry to have brought any negative light to the Nationals organization, myself or the game I love."

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo also issued a statement:

"I have spoken with Trea regarding the tweets that surfaced earlier tonight. He understands that his comments — regardless of when they were posted — are inexcusable and is taking full responsibility for his actions. The Nationals organization does not condone discrimination in any form, and his comments do not in any way reflect the values of our club. Trea has been a good teammate and model citizen in our clubhouse, and these comments are not indicative of how he has conducted himself while part of our team. He has apologized to me and to the organization for his comments."

According to Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, a Nationals-centric Twitter account dug up Newcomb's old tweets during his no-hit bid. A Braves-centric account then dug up Turner's tweets in apparent retaliation.

Newcomb's and Turner's tweets surfaced less than two weeks after offensive tweets made in 2011 and 2012 by Brewers setup man Josh Hader surfaced during the All-Star Game. He was not suspended but must undergo sensitivity training. MLB has not announced any discipline for Newcomb or Turner.