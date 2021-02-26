The Atlanta Braves have signed manager Brian Snitker to a multiyear extension that includes a club option for the 2024 season, according to a team release on Friday.

Snitker, 65, signed a one-year extension last February that ensured he would remain in place through the upcoming season. Now, he's positioned to remain at the helm through at least the 2023 campaign.

Snitker is entering his fifth full season since taking over as an interim manager during the 2016 season. Under his watch, the Braves have completed the transition from a rebuilding team to a three-time division title winner. Had last season been the normal length, Atlanta may have recorded its third consecutive 90-plus-win effort.

Prior to becoming the manager, Snitker had served in a variety of roles for the Braves organization over what will soon be a 45-year stint. He originally joined the Braves as a non-drafted free agent. Since retiring, he's coached and managed throughout the system, including stints as the big-league club's bullpen and third-base coach. He's since won the 2018 Manager of the Year Award and has received votes in both 2019 and 2020.

Snitker is already one of the longest tenured managers in the National League. The only NL skippers who predate his May of 2016 appointment are Milwaukee's Craig Counsell (May 2015); Miami's Don Mattingly (November 2015); and Los Angeles' Dave Roberts (November 2015). Bob Melvin, Terry Francona, Kevin Cash, and Scott Servais has been in place longer than Snitker on the American League side.

The Braves will once again have a shot at winning the NL East crown in 2021, though they're likely to face a stiffer challenge from the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, both of whom spent the winter adding talent. The Braves, for their part, retained outfielder Marcell Ozuna and signed veteran starters Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly to shore up their rotation.