Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. makes history with 40th home run, closes in on 40/40 club
Acuna is just three stolen bases away from a 40/40 season
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. launched a two-run home run off Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola in the third inning of Thursday's division matchup. The team-leading long ball was Acuna's 40th of the season to go along with 37 stolen bases.
The 21-year-old is inching closer and closer to a historic 40/40 season. But with Thursday's home run, Acuna already has made history, becoming the youngest player in MLB history to hit 40 homers and have 30 stolen bases in a season. He also joins Mel Ott and Eddie Matthews as the only MLB players 21 or younger to hit 40 home runs in a season.
And, as a reminder, there have been only four 40/40 seasons in MLB history:
- Jose Canseco, 1988: 42 HR and 40 SB
- Barry Bonds, 1996: 42 HR and 40 SB
- Alex Rodriguez, 1998: 42 HR and 46 SB
- Alfonso Soriano, 2006: 46 HR and 41 SB
The youngster has followed up last year's Rookie of the Year season with another exceptional campaign, one which earned him his first All-Star Game appearance. With just eight games remaining this season for the Braves, Acuna still has a chance to post the fifth 40/40 season in history, needing just three more steals.
There's only been three MLB teams in history to have three players with 40 or more homers in a season. Acuna reached the 40-homer mark on Thursday, and teammates Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson have 38 and 37, respectively.
The first-place Braves already clinched their postseason berth, and the club's magic number for clinching the NL East was down to two entering Thursday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
German violates MLB's domestic policy
According to the policy, the leave could last up to seven days, barring an extension
-
What to know about Yanks in the playoffs
Here is everything you need to know about the Yankees heading into October
-
Top MLB DFS picks, lineups for Thursday
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Cubs, Cardinals meet in huge series
The NL Central rivals play each other seven more times this season, starting on Thursday at...
-
Garrett runs off field after strikeout
This is the same Cincinnati Reds pitcher that tried to fight the entire Pittsburgh Pirates...
-
Alonso, Suarez battling for HR crown
Alonso clubbed his 49th homer of the season on Wednesday