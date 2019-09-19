Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. makes history with 40th home run, closes in on 40/40 club

Acuna is just three stolen bases away from a 40/40 season

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. launched a two-run home run off Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola in the third inning of Thursday's division matchup. The team-leading long ball was Acuna's 40th of the season to go along with 37 stolen bases.

The 21-year-old is inching closer and closer to a historic 40/40 season. But with Thursday's home run, Acuna already has made history, becoming the youngest player in MLB history to hit 40 homers and have 30 stolen bases in a season. He also joins Mel Ott and Eddie Matthews as the only MLB players 21 or younger to hit 40 home runs in a season.

And, as a reminder, there have been only four 40/40 seasons in MLB history:

  • Jose Canseco, 1988: 42 HR and 40 SB
  • Barry Bonds, 1996: 42 HR and 40 SB
  • Alex Rodriguez, 1998: 42 HR and 46 SB
  • Alfonso Soriano, 2006: 46 HR and 41 SB

The youngster has followed up last year's Rookie of the Year season with another exceptional campaign, one which earned him his first All-Star Game appearance. With just eight games remaining this season for the Braves, Acuna still has a chance to post the fifth 40/40 season in history, needing just three more steals.

There's only been three MLB teams in history to have three players with 40 or more homers in a season. Acuna reached the 40-homer mark on Thursday, and teammates Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson have 38 and 37, respectively. 

The first-place Braves already clinched their postseason berth, and the club's magic number for clinching the NL East was down to two entering Thursday.

CBSSports.com

Katherine Acquavella joined CBS Sports in 2018. Her work has appeared in Yankees Magazine and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum's Memories and Dreams magazine. She is a graduate of St. John's... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories