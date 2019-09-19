Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. makes history with 40th home run, closes in on 40/40 club

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. launched a two-run home run off Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola in the third inning of Thursday's division matchup. The team-leading long ball was Acuna's 40th of the season to go along with 37 stolen bases.

The 21-year-old is inching closer and closer to a historic 40/40 season. But with Thursday's home run, Acuna already has made history, becoming the youngest player in MLB history to hit 40 homers and have 30 stolen bases in a season. He also joins Mel Ott and Eddie Matthews as the only MLB players 21 or younger to hit 40 home runs in a season.

And, as a reminder, there have been only four 40/40 seasons in MLB history:

Jose Canseco, 1988: 42 HR and 40 SB

42 HR and 40 SB Barry Bonds, 1996: 42 HR and 40 SB

42 HR and 40 SB Alex Rodriguez, 1998: 42 HR and 46 SB

42 HR and 46 SB Alfonso Soriano, 2006: 46 HR and 41 SB

The youngster has followed up last year's Rookie of the Year season with another exceptional campaign, one which earned him his first All-Star Game appearance. With just eight games remaining this season for the Braves, Acuna still has a chance to post the fifth 40/40 season in history, needing just three more steals.

There's only been three MLB teams in history to have three players with 40 or more homers in a season. Acuna reached the 40-homer mark on Thursday, and teammates Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson have 38 and 37, respectively.

The first-place Braves already clinched their postseason berth, and the club's magic number for clinching the NL East was down to two entering Thursday.