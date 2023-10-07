Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright will have shoulder surgery and not only will he miss the entire playoffs this season, he's expected to miss all of the 2024 season as well, manager Brian Snitker told reporters Saturday (via Mark Bowman).

The last two seasons were quite the contrast for the 28-year-old Wright. He led the majors in wins in 2022, going 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 174 strikeouts in 180 1/3 innings. This season, he battled injury most of the way and only made nine appearances -- seven starts and two in relief -- ending up 1-3 with a 6.97 ERA and 1.84 WHIP.

The Braves had to do lots of scrambling with their rotation due to the Wright injury and other issues, but they still emerged with the best record in baseball at 104-58.

Surely Wright was expected to be part of the rotation next season by the front office, but now they'll have the offseason to figure one out without him.

Max Fried and Spencer Strider will be back as the co-aces. Charlie Morton has a $20 million club option. Then the Braves can look to Bryce Elder and someone from the AJ Smith-Shawver, Dylan Dodd, Michael Soroka, Yonny Chirinos, Jared Shuster, Ian Anderson group for the fifth starter unless they want to go outside the organization to add someone.

For now, Fried and Strider sit atop the playoff rotation with Elder ready for Game 3 in the NLDS. Should they advance, they are holding out hope Morton (finger inflammation) is ready to rejoin the rotation for the NLCS.

As for Wright, he'll hit arbitration for the first time next season and isn't eligible for free agency until after the 2026 season.