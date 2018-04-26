Braves super prospect Ronald Acuna's first home run was a tape-measure shot in Cincinnati
Acuna's first career homer was not a cheap one
In his MLB debut on Wednesday night, Braves outfielder and the top prospect in baseball Ronald Acuna notched a hit and a run scored. On Thursday against the Reds in Cincinnati (ATL-CIN GameTracker), Acuna blasted the first home run of his big-league career. Witness ...
WELCOME TO THE SHOW RONALD ACUÑA JR!#ChopOnpic.twitter.com/zdT3eHsaqH— Atlañta Braves (@Braves) April 26, 2018
Mercy. That was a 416-foot blast off Homer Bailey that left the bat at 106 mph. Of course, Acuna got the obligatory silent treatment back in the Atlanta dugout ...
Acuna's just 20 years old, he possesses every baseball tool imaginable, and he's pretty much done nothing but rake despite playing against older competition at every stop. In other words, you can expect to see much more of this sort of thing for years to come.
