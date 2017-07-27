Braves to demote struggling shortstop Dansby Swanson to minors

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson entered the season as everyone's favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award. Formerly the No. 1 overall pick, Swanson had earned additional support by hitting .302/.361/.442 during his 38-game introduction to the majors in 2016.

Unfortunately, Swanson's first full season in the majors hasn't gone as swimmingly. He entered Wednesday batting .209/.285/.306, good for a 55 OPS+ that tied for the third-worst in baseball among players with more than 300 plate appearances. The good news: Swanson won't move down that list. The bad news: That's because he's headed to Triple-A:

Dansby Swanson has been informed he'll be sent to Triple-A Gwinnett. The Braves aren't expected to announce the move until Thursday. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) July 27, 2017

Swanson's demotion is presumably so he can play in some low-pressure games and get his confidence back. At that point, he's likely to return to the Braves lineup.

In the interim, expect the Braves to continue giving burn to rookie Johan Camargo, who is hitting .313/.333/.490 on the season. He's not going to continue to play that well -- but then, it seemed like Swanson wasn't going to continue playing as poorly as he has. Baseball is weird.