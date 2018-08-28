Braves, Tyler Flowers agree to one-year, $4M contract for the 2019 season

Flowers also receives a $6 million club option for 2020

The Atlanta Braves announced a one-year contract extension for catcher Tyler Flowers on Tuesday. Flowers will receive $4 million in base salary for the 2019 season, plus a $6-million option for 2020.

While the 32-year-old's numbers have dropped in 2018, it is possible that all of his injuries this year have had an impact. The veteran catcher underwent surgery on his wrist and forearm this past offseason, and he dealt with groin soreness during spring training. After suffering a strained left oblique near the end of March, he missed nearly all of the month of April this season. Flowers is slashing .225/.357/.335 with five home runs, six doubles and 20 RBI in 61 games this season. 

Flowers' salary is affordable enough that he could be moved from a part-time catcher to a backup role if the Braves try to go out and acquire a starter like Yasmani Grandal or J.T. Realmuto this offseason in free agency.

Kurt Suzuki, Flowers' partner in the Braves' catching pair, has hit .264 this season with nine home runs and 39 RBI in 84 games. The 34-year-old is set to hit free agency this winter, and there's a chance he could be moving on from Atlanta.

With William Contreras still a few years away from being in consideration for the big league catcher job, the Braves were proactive in securing at least one of Flowers and Suzuki for the 2019 season.

