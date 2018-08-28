Braves, Tyler Flowers agree to one-year, $4M contract for the 2019 season
Flowers also receives a $6 million club option for 2020
The Atlanta Braves announced a one-year contract extension for catcher Tyler Flowers on Tuesday. Flowers will receive $4 million in base salary for the 2019 season, plus a $6-million option for 2020.
While the 32-year-old's numbers have dropped in 2018, it is possible that all of his injuries this year have had an impact. The veteran catcher underwent surgery on his wrist and forearm this past offseason, and he dealt with groin soreness during spring training. After suffering a strained left oblique near the end of March, he missed nearly all of the month of April this season. Flowers is slashing .225/.357/.335 with five home runs, six doubles and 20 RBI in 61 games this season.
Flowers' salary is affordable enough that he could be moved from a part-time catcher to a backup role if the Braves try to go out and acquire a starter like Yasmani Grandal or J.T. Realmuto this offseason in free agency.
Kurt Suzuki, Flowers' partner in the Braves' catching pair, has hit .264 this season with nine home runs and 39 RBI in 84 games. The 34-year-old is set to hit free agency this winter, and there's a chance he could be moving on from Atlanta.
With William Contreras still a few years away from being in consideration for the big league catcher job, the Braves were proactive in securing at least one of Flowers and Suzuki for the 2019 season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cardinals name Shildt permanent manager
The Cardinals have surged under Mike Matheny's replacement, and now he's being rewarded for...
-
Anderson hits DL as A's injuries mount
Sean Manaea just hit the DL two days ago
-
Mets' Wright nearing feel-good return
Wright hasn't played in the Show since 2016
-
Gonzalez could be dealt before deadline
Gio Gonzalez has cleared trade waivers and is eligible to be dealt before the end of the m...
-
The race for MLB's No. 1 draft pick
The Royals and Orioles square off this coming weekend
-
Phillies acquire Bautista from Mets
We learned Monday that Bautista had been claimed by the Phillies and a deal has come to fr...