Braves, Tyler Flowers agree to one-year, $4M contract for the 2019 season

The Atlanta Braves announced a one-year contract extension for catcher Tyler Flowers on Tuesday. Flowers will receive $4 million in base salary for the 2019 season, plus a $6-million option for 2020.

The Braves have agreed to terms with catcher Tyler Flowers on a one-year $4M contract for the 2019 season, with a $6M club option for the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/PzXzt9m6Hw — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 28, 2018

While the 32-year-old's numbers have dropped in 2018, it is possible that all of his injuries this year have had an impact. The veteran catcher underwent surgery on his wrist and forearm this past offseason, and he dealt with groin soreness during spring training. After suffering a strained left oblique near the end of March, he missed nearly all of the month of April this season. Flowers is slashing .225/.357/.335 with five home runs, six doubles and 20 RBI in 61 games this season.

Flowers' salary is affordable enough that he could be moved from a part-time catcher to a backup role if the Braves try to go out and acquire a starter like Yasmani Grandal or J.T. Realmuto this offseason in free agency.

Assuming the Braves will pursue Realmuto, Grandal and possibly others this winter, this is a tremendous deal for Flowers https://t.co/mWo3moCan6 — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) August 28, 2018

Kurt Suzuki, Flowers' partner in the Braves' catching pair, has hit .264 this season with nine home runs and 39 RBI in 84 games. The 34-year-old is set to hit free agency this winter, and there's a chance he could be moving on from Atlanta.

Things could change if the Braves don't acquire Realmuto, Grandal or another starter. At this point of the year, I don't think Suzuki would be comfortable agreeing to a deal with the understanding he might be a backup next season https://t.co/uuu2qSImlW — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) August 28, 2018

With William Contreras still a few years away from being in consideration for the big league catcher job, the Braves were proactive in securing at least one of Flowers and Suzuki for the 2019 season.