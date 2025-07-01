Teams facing a critical July meet Tuesday as the Atlanta Braves (38-45) host the Los Angeles Angels (41-42). The Angels are 2.5 games out of the AL wild-card picture, while Atlanta has even more work to do, entering the day 7.5 games out of the final NL spot. First pitch is 7:15 p.m. ET at Truist Park in Atlanta. Rookie Didier Fuentes (0-2, 10.80 ERA) is getting a third career start for Atlanta, while Tyler Anderson (2-5, 4.41 ERA) is on the hill for Anaheim.

The latest Braves vs. Angels odds list Atlanta as the -162 favorite (risk $162 to win $100), while the over/under is 9.5. Atlanta is -1.5 (+122) on the run line. Before making any Angels vs. Braves picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 39-30 run on top-rated MLB sides picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 24 units of profit.

Here are the model's best bets for Braves vs. Angels on Tuesday:

Angels +1.5 on the run line (-147)

Zach Neto Over 1.5 total bases (-108)

Fading the Braves has generally been a profitable strategy this year as Atlanta entered the season as one of the World Series favorites, but has faded to the fringe of the playoff picture. Fuentes has also struggled mightily in two starts, giving up 14 hits and 10 earned runs in 8.1 innings of work. Atlanta is 2-6 against the run line in its last eight games. Anaheim, meanwhile, is 10-3 against the run line in its last 13. The simulations show just a 0.2 run difference between these teams on Tuesday, making Anaheim the value play at +1.5 as it covers nearly 70% of the time.

If you want even more MLB picks, SportsLine MLB expert Bruce Marshall is heating up. Get his best bets for Tuesday, all from the expert who has returned more than 15 units on his last 97 MLB run-line picks.

The model notes Neto has surpassed his total bases line in 11 of the past 14 game one the road when playing a team with a losing record. He's averaging 2.6 total bases per game in those spots. Neto has been battling a shoulder injury, but did appear in Anaheim's last game on Sunday, so he's expected to play Tuesday. The model is projecting 2.2 total bases, making this one of its 5-star MLB prop picks for Tuesday.