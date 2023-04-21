The Atlanta Braves (14-5) will try to begin a new winning streak against the Houston Astros (9-10) after their eight-game hot streak came to an end against San Diego on Wednesday. Atlanta is tied with Milwaukee for the best record in the National League and is 1.5 games ahead of New York in the NL East. The Astros have alternated between wins and losses in nine consecutive games, so they will be seeking consistency on Friday night.

First pitch at Truist Park is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. Atlanta is the -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100), while the over/under is 9 in the latest Braves vs. Astros odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any Astros vs. Braves picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Braves vs. Astros and revealed its predictions and best bets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB picks. Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Astros vs. Braves:

Braves vs. Astros money line: Braves -115, Astros -105

Braves vs. Astros over/under: 9 runs

Braves vs. Astros run line: Atlanta -1.5 (+170)

ATL: The Braves are 8-1 in their last nine games

HOU: The Astros are 10-4 in their last 14 road games

Braves vs. Astros picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta has been the hottest team in the majors over the past 10 days, winning eight straight games before its 1-0 loss to San Diego on Wednesday. The Braves had a rest day on Thursday after wrapping up a six-game road trip. Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .367 batting average, three home runs and 11 RBI, posting a trio of three-hit games in his last seven outings.

First baseman Matt Olson is off to a hot start as well, hitting six home runs and driving in 20 runs. Rookie starting pitcher Bryce Elder is going to be on the mound for Atlanta in this matchup after going 2-0 with a 1.53 ERA and 17 strikeouts through his first three starts. The Braves are 11-5 in their last 16 home games against the Astros. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Astros

Houston had a pair of impressive showings against Toronto earlier this week, outscoring the Blue Jays 17-3 in those two victories. The Astros cruised to an 8-1 win on Wednesday, as they poured in six runs in the eighth inning to shut the door on the visitors. Shortstop Jeremy Pena hit a three-run home run to cap off the frame, while first baseman Jose Abreu had two hits.

Abreu leads Houston with 21 hits and nine RBI, while second baseman Mauricio Dubon and right fielder Kyle Tucker each have 20 hits. Tucker and Yordan Alvarez have combined for eight home runs and 36 RBI. Rookie starting pitcher Hunter Brown is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 17 strikeouts during an impressive start to the season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Braves vs. Astros picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the run total, as the simulations have the teams combining for 8.6 runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Astros vs. Braves? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished last season on a 20-14 roll, and find out.