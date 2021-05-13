The Toronto Blue Jays will look to continue their recent success over the Atlanta Braves when they meet in the third and final game of their interleague series on Thursday afternoon. The Blue Jays (19-16), third in the American League East Division, have won five straight and six of their last seven meetings with Atlanta. The Braves (17-19), third in the National League East, have won five of their last eight games. Atlanta is 9-10 on its home field this season.

First pitch from Truist Field in Atlanta is set for 12:20 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays lead the all-time series 34-32, although the Braves hold a 20-17 edge in games played in Atlanta. Atlanta is a -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Blue Jays vs. Braves odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5.

Blue Jays vs. Braves money line: Toronto +135, Atlanta -145

Blue Jays vs. Braves run line: Atlanta -1.5 (+140)

Blue Jays vs. Braves over-under: 8.5 runs

TOR: The Blue Jays are 5-1 in their last six interleague games vs. a right-handed starter

ATL: The Braves are 8-3 in their last 11 Thursday games

Atlanta will send right-hander Charlie Morton (2-2, 4.98 ERA) to the mound. Morton will look for better results than his last outing when he matched a career-short start when he got just two outs against Philadelphia on Friday. Morton faced the Blue Jays earlier this month when he got a no-decision after allowing four earned runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched. He walked two and struck out six. In eight career starts against Toronto, Morton is 2-2 with a 3.83 ERA. He has walked 14, while striking out 56.

Offensively, Atlanta is led by left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who is hitting .304 with 11 homers and 23 RBIs. He has 12 multi-hit games in 2021, including a 2-for-4 performance with a home run on Tuesday. For the season, Acuna is batting .273 with a homer and two RBIs against the Blue Jays, including a .636 slugging percentage and .994 OPS. In 12 career games against Toronto, Acuna has five doubles, one triple and one home run with four RBIs.

Right-hander Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.61 ERA) gets the start for Toronto and much will be riding on his outing. Despite a thin rotation, Stripling's spot in the rotation could be on the line. Stripling has not completed five innings in three of four starts, and his WHIP is closing in on 2.00. In his May 2 outing against the Braves, he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs, five hits and walked one, while striking out four. In seven career games against Atlanta, including four starts, Stripling is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA. He has walked six and struck out 23.

Third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is among the Blue Jays' leading hitters. He is batting .311 with eight homers and 26 RBIs this season. In Tuesday's win over the Braves, Guerrero was 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs. He has been red hot against Atlanta this season, batting .385 with a homer and four RBIs. In 10 career games against the Braves, Guerrero is hitting .333 with three doubles, a homer and seven RBIs.

