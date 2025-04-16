The Atlanta Braves meet the Toronto Blue Jays in the third and final game of their interleague series on Wednesday afternoon. Atlanta downed Toronto 8-4 on Monday, but Toronto came back to win 6-3 on Tuesday. The Braves (5-12), who have won three of five, are 2-10 on the road this season. The Blue Jays (10-8), who have lost three of five, are 6-3 on their home field.

First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto is set for 1:07 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays have won 12 of the past 15 meetings with the Braves. Atlanta is a -148 favorite on the money line (risk $148 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. Braves odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5.



Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Braves vs. Blue Jays:

Braves vs. Blue Jays money line: Atlanta -148, Toronto +124 at DraftKings

Braves vs. Blue Jays over/under: 7.5 runs

Braves vs. Blue Jays run line: Toronto -1.5 (-142)

ATL: The Braves have hit the game total under in 58 of their last 95 games (+20.60 units)

TOR: The Blue Jays have hit the team total over in 12 of their last 20 home games (+1.95 units)

Why the Braves can cover

Right-hander Spencer Strider is expected to make his season debut as he returns from an arm injury he suffered last April. He was limited to just nine innings in 2024 before undergoing surgery to repair a damaged ulnar collateral ligament. In 67 career games, including 54 starts, he is 32-10 with a 3.47 ERA with 109 walks and 495 strikeouts. In one career start against the Blue Jays, he is 0-1 with a 1.35 ERA, allowing five hits, one earned run with one walk and 12 strikeouts.

Third baseman Austin Riley helps power the Atlanta offense. He enters Wednesday's game with an eight-game hitting streak. In Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays, he was 2-for-4 with a home run. He was 2-for-4 with two homers and five RBI on Monday. In 17 games this season, he is batting .300 with four doubles, five homers and 12 RBI.

Why the Blue Jays can cover

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (1-0, 0.98 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Toronto. He is coming off a no-decision in a 4-3 loss at Boston on Thursday. In that game, he pitched 5.2 innings, allowing five hits, one earned run and one walk, while striking out five. In a 3-2 loss to the New York Mets on April 5, he received a no-decision after pitching 6.2 innings, allowing no runs on four hits with nine strikeouts. He has never faced the Braves.

Right fielder Alan Roden has been on a roll, with hits in four of the past five games. In Tuesday's win over the Braves, he was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI. He also had two hits in a 5-4 loss at Baltimore on Saturday. In 17 games this season, he is hitting .277 with three doubles, one homer and four RBI.

How to make Braves vs. Blue Jays picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 8.5 combined runs.

