The Milwaukee Brewers look to keep rolling in Game 2 of their series against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Milwaukee won the opener 3-1 on Monday, and SportsLine's model likes the Brewers again on Tuesday behind starter Freddy Peralta (12-5, 3.08 ERA). Atlanta is starting Joey Wentz (2-2, 5.02 ERA).

First pitch from Truist Park is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a -146 road favorite (risk $146 to win $100) in the latest Braves vs. Brewers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Atlanta is a +123 underdog (risk $100 to win $123). The over/under for total runs scored is 8.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 20 of the 2025 MLB season 28-23 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 60 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Here are the model's best bets for Braves vs. Brewers on Tuesday:

Brewers to win (-148)

Joey Wentz over 3.5 strikeouts (-168)

The Brewers are rolling, having won 19 of their last 23 following Monday's win. It's a lost season for Atlanta at this point, and though the Braves have gotten some solid pitching from Wentz recently, the offense isn't reliable. Atlanta had just three hits on Monday and Peralta should make life tough on this struggling lineup again on Tuesday. Milwaukee wins nearly 60% of the time in SportsLine's simulations, making it the value pick on the money line.

Joey Wentz Over 3.5 strikeouts (-167)

Wentz was added via waivers on July 11 to help an Atlanta staff fill in for a rash of injured pitchers. He's wildly exceeded expectations thus far, posting a 1.50 ERA and a 0.72 WHIP in four appearances for Atlanta. He's struck out six or more in three of his four appearances, so he has a chance to clear this line with some room to spare. Consider looking for alternates that are higher, but the model loves Over 3.5 strikeouts for Wentz as it is projecting 5 Ks and has this rated as a 4.5-star prop pick.

