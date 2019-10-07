Braves vs. Cardinals live stream: 2019 NLDS Game 4 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, watch MLB playoffs online
The Braves are one win away from a trip to the NLCS
Thanks to a ninth-inning comeback in Game 3, the Atlanta Braves are one win away from their first trip to the NLCS since 2001. The Braves hold a 2-1 series lead over the St. Louis Cardinals. Game 4 is Monday afternoon at Busch Stadium with the home team trying to send the series back to Atlanta for a winner-take-all Game 5.
Now, let's set the scene with some essentials.
How to watch
Date: Monday, Oct. 7 | Time: 3:07 p.m. ET
Location: Busch Stadium (St. Louis, Missouri)
TV: TBS | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Odds: ATL +102 | STL: -112 | O/U: 8
Starting pitchers: RHP Dakota Hudson (STL) vs. Dallas Keuchel (ATL)
Preview
The Cardinals are on the brink of elimination. They were one out away from a 2-1 series lead Sunday when Dansby Swanson and Adam Duvall ambushed Carlos Martinez. Adam Wainwright's gem went to waste. St. Louis will lean on Hudson, a young sinkerballer with a susceptibility to lefties, to keep their season alive. Will Martinez get the ball in the ninth inning if the Cardinals have a lead? Manager Mike Shildt was non-committal following Game 3.
Dallas Keuchel is starting on short rest. In theory, short rest helps a sinkerball because it creates more movement. Either way, one win and Atlanta is going to the NLCS.
Prediction
Considering only about one inning in each game has been exciting, this series has been awfully fun. I expect the theme to continue in Game 4. The official CBS Sports prediction is the Cardinals mount a late-inning comeback and force a decisive Game 5 later in the week. Paul DeJong is the hero with a late extra-base hit.
Pick: Cardinals 5, Braves 4
-
