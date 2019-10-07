Braves vs. Cardinals live stream: 2019 NLDS Game 4 prediction, pick, TV channel, watch MLB playoffs online

Thanks to a ninth-inning comeback in Game 3, the Atlanta Braves are one win away from their first trip to the NLCS since 2001. The Braves hold a 2-1 series lead over the St. Louis Cardinals. Game 4 is Monday afternoon at Busch Stadium.

Now, let's set the scene with some essentials.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 7 | Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

Location: Busch Stadium (St. Louis, MO)

Odds: N/A

Starting pitchers: RHP Dakota Hudson (STL) vs. TBA (ATL)

Preview

The Cardinals are on the brink of elimination. They were one out away from a 2-1 series lead Sunday when Dansby Swanson and Adam Duvall ambushed Carlos Martinez. Adam Wainwright's gem went to waste. St. Louis will lean on Hudson, a young sinkerballer with a susceptibility to lefties, to keep their season alive. Will Martinez get the ball in the ninth inning if the Cardinals have a lead? Manager Mike Shildt was non-committal following Game 3.

The Braves have not yet announced their Game 4 starter -- manager Brian Snitker said the team will discuss it once the high from their Game 3 comeback subsides -- though righty Julio Teheran seems like the safe bet with Max Fried moved to the bullpen in the wake of Chris Martin's injury. The alternative: Dallas Keuchel on short rest. In theory, short rest helps a sinkerball because it creates more movement. Either way, one win and Atlanta is going to the NLCS.

Prediction

Considering only about one inning in each game has been exciting, this series has been awfully fun. I expect the theme to continue in Game 4. The official CBS Sports prediction is the Cardinals mount a late-inning comeback and force a decisive Game 5 later in the week. Paul DeJong is the hero with a late extra-base hit.

Pick: Cardinals 5, Braves 4