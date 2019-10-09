Braves vs. Cardinals odds, line: 2019 NLDS Game 5 picks, predictions from advanced model

Teams looking to reach the National League Championship Series for the first time in quite a while meet when the Atlanta Braves host the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 5 of their NLDS series on Wednesday. The Cardinals, who won the NL Central at 91-71, last reached the NLCS in 2014, losing 4-1 to San Francisco. The Braves, who won the NL East at 97-65, last played in the NLCS in 2001, when they lost 4-1 to Arizona. First pitch from SunTrust Park in Atlanta is set for 5:02 p.m. ET. This is the fifth playoff series between the Braves and Cardinals, with St. Louis winning three of the first four. The latest Braves vs. Cardinals odds show Atlanta at -101 on the money line (risk $101 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Braves vs. Cardinals picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Braves, who lead the all-time home series with the Cardinals, 516-507, won the regular-season series 4-2 and have won 10 of the past 16 games, including playoffs, against St. Louis. Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (8-6, 4.54 ERA) gets the start for Atlanta. He pitched seven scoreless innings in Game 2, allowing three hits while striking out seven. He retired the last 11 batters he faced.

Center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (.500) has been the catalyst for the Braves in the series, going 8-for-16 with three doubles, one triple, one home run and two RBI, while shortstop Dansby Swanson (.500) has also been red hot, going 7-for-14 with three doubles and two RBI.

That's because the Cardinals have a history of coming up clutch. St. Louis has won 11 World Series through the years, and has played in 47 postseason series in 29 years. Since 2009, the Cardinals have made the postseason six times. Right-hander Jack Flaherty (11-8, 2.75 ERA) is expected to start. He was nearly un-hittable during the second half of the season, posting a 0.91 ERA in his last 15 games.

Left fielder Marcell Ozuna (.471) homered twice in Game 4 to help the Cardinals stay alive in the series. Ozuna is 8-for-17 in the series with three doubles, two homers and four RBI. He has two hits in each of his last five games and has a pair of hits in seven of his past nine. Also on fire is first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (.438), who is 7-for-16 in the series with four doubles and two homers.

