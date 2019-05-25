Braves vs. Cardinals odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 25 from model on 12-5 run

The St. Louis Cardinals look to get even with the Atlanta Braves when they meet in the second of a three-game series on Saturday. The Braves (29-23), second in the National League East, have been red hot, winning four of five on their seven-game road trip. The Cardinals (25-25), fourth in the NL Central, have slumped badly in May, going 6-15 on the month. First pitch from Busch Stadium in St. Louis is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The Braves have won three straight against the Cardinals this season. The latest Braves vs. Cardinals odds show Atlanta at -120 on the money line (risk $120 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Braves vs. Cardinals picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is off to a profitable start on its top-rated MLB picks in 2019. It also entered Week 9 on a strong 12-5 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Braves vs. Cardinals. We can tell you it's leaning under 9.5 runs, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

Atlanta has won 11 of 14 and is 15-8 in May. The Braves have won six of nine against the Cardinals and have won four in a row in St. Louis and seven of the last 10. Right-hander Mike Soroka (5-1, 1.01 ERA) gets the start. He has won his last five decisions. In his last outing, he allowed two hits, one earned run and struck out seven in eight innings of work in a 4-1 win at San Francisco. He has not allowed more than five hits in any outing.

First baseman Freddie Freeman (.320) has hit in nine of the last 10 games, going 16-for-42 (.381) with a double, six home runs and nine RBIs. He is 6-for-13 (.462) with two home runs and three RBIs against the Cardinals this year. Right fielder Nick Markakis (.283) has hit well against St. Louis as well, going 4-for-14 with a double and two RBIs, while catcher Brian McCann (.301) is 5-for-11 (.455) vs. the Cardinals. Rookie Austin Riley (.350/5/12), called up earlier this month, has been a huge boost to Atlanta's lineup as well.

But just because Atlanta has been red hot does not mean it is the best value on the Braves vs. Cardinals money line.

That's because the Cardinals have always fared well against the Braves, leading the all-time series 1,081-974, including a 574-458 advantage in St. Louis. Right-hander Dakota Hudson (3-3, 4.40 ERA) takes the mound. In his last outing, he allowed five hits, two runs, two earned runs, two walks and five strikeouts in six innings in an 8-2 victory over Texas. In 47 innings this season, he has walked 22 while striking out 36.

St. Louis hitters are more than capable of getting hot and are led by first baseman Jose Martinez (.310), who has 12 multiple-hit games this season, including two three-hit games and a four-hit game last month vs. the Dodgers. Shortstop Paul DeJong (.305) has had 14 multi-hit games, including a 4-for-5 performance against the Brewers last month. Catcher Yadier Molina (.268) has hit in three of the four games against Atlanta, including a double and home run.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Braves? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cardinals vs. Braves money line you should be all over, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.