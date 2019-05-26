Braves vs. Cardinals odds, line: MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions from model on 12-5 run

The St. Louis Cardinals look to close out their five-game homestand with a winning record when they face the Atlanta Braves in the third and final game of a three-game series Sunday night. The Braves (29-24), second in the National League East, won the first game of the series, 5-2, before dropping Saturday's contest, 6-3. The Cardinals (26-25), fourth in the NL Central, have been struggling and are just 7-15 in May. First pitch from Busch Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The Braves have won three of the five meetings this season. The latest Braves vs. Cardinals odds show St. Louis at -151 on the money line (risk $151 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Braves vs. Cardinals picks of your own, be sure to check out the Sunday Night Baseball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Cardinals lead the all-time series with the Braves, 1,082-974, and have a 575-458 edge in games played in St. Louis. Statistically, St. Louis has struggled of late, but the Cardinals still hold the edge over the Braves in a number of categories, including on-base percentage (.339 to .334), doubles (84 to 83), walks allowed (181 to 205), WHIP (1.31 to 1.34) and errors (27 to 28).

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt (.269) has been on fire, going 5-for-7 (.714) in the first two games of the series, and he has hit in four straight. Third baseman Matt Carpenter (.222) appears to have broken out of his season-long slump and is 5-for-8 (.625) in the series and 6-for-12 over the past three games, including two homers and five RBIs. He's had three multiple-hit games over the past six.

But just because St. Louis has started to hit of late does not mean it is the best value on the Braves vs. Cardinals money line.

That's because the Braves have won four of the past five at St. Louis and seven of the past 11. Atlanta has won four of six on its seven-game road trip and has won 11 of 15 overall. The Braves are 15-9 in May and could have already secured the series win had it not been for a four-run eighth inning by the Cardinals Saturday night.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson (.262) has been scorching the baseball and has a five-game hitting streak, including four multi-hit games in that stretch. During the streak he is 9-for-23 (.391) with three home runs and six RBIs. Right-fielder Nick Markakis (.288) continues to slash Cardinals' pitching, going 6-for-18 (.333) with two doubles and two RBIs against them this season. Catcher Brian McCann (.301) has also hit St. Louis well, going 5-for-11 (.455) in 2019.

