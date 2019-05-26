Braves vs. Cardinals odds, line: MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions from proven model on 12-5 run

The Atlanta Braves send right-hander Julio Teheran (3-4, 3.67 ERA) to the mound as they try to earn the series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Braves (29-24) have won three of the last four games Teheran has pitched in because the veteran has been sharp. He has a 0.79 ERA in those games, allowing two earned runs in 22 2/3 innings and limiting hitters to a .132 batting average. The Cardinals (26-25), meanwhile, are just 2-2 through four games on their five-game homestand. Sunday's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium. The Cardinals are -156 on the money line (risk $156 to return $100) while the over-under for total runs scored is set at 9 in the latest Braves vs. Cardinals odds. You'll want to see the Sunday Night Baseball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Braves vs. Cardinals picks down.

The Cardinals will send right-hander Jack Flaherty (4-3, 4.19 ERA) to the mound. Flaherty has pitched well of late and has made consecutive six-inning starts and has allowed three or fewer earned runs in five straight games. He has not given up more than four hits in any of his last six starts. Closer Jordan Hicks (1-2, 2.65 ERA) has also been nearly automatic of late. He picked up his 10th save on Saturday night with a perfect inning of work. For the season, he has allowed 10 hits, five earned runs, one home run, seven walks and 21 strikeouts in 17 innings.

Offensively, Jose Martinez (.306) has swung a hot bat at times this season and has 12 multiple-hit games, including two three-hit games and a four-hit game against the Dodgers last month. Shortstop Paul DeJong (.298) has had 14 multi-hit games, while catcher Yadier Molina (.268) has a hit in four of the five games against Atlanta this season, including a double and home run.

But just because St. Louis has started to hit of late does not mean it is the best value on the Braves vs. Cardinals money line.

That's because the Braves have won four of the past five at St. Louis and seven of the past 11. Atlanta has won four of six on its seven-game road trip and has won 11 of 15 overall. The Braves are 15-9 in May and could have already secured the series win had it not been for a four-run eighth inning by the Cardinals Saturday night. Atlanta holds the statistical edge over St. Louis in a number of offensive categories, including batting average (.260 to .256) and slugging percentage (.442 to .422).

Shortstop Dansby Swanson (.262) has been scorching the baseball and has a five-game hitting streak, including four multi-hit games in that stretch. During the streak he is 9-for-23 (.391) with three home runs and six RBIs. Right-fielder Nick Markakis (.288) continues to slash Cardinals' pitching, going 6-for-18 (.333) with two doubles and two RBIs against them this season. Catcher Brian McCann (.301) has also hit St. Louis well, going 5-for-11 (.455) in 2019.

