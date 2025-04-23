Teams trending in opposite directions meet in the series finale when the St. Louis Cardinals battle the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday afternoon. Atlanta won the opener 7-6 on Monday, while St. Louis countered with a 10-4 victory on Tuesday. The Cardinals (10-14), who have lost five of six, are just 2-10 on the road this season. The Braves (9-14), who have won four of five, are 7-3 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta is set for 12:15 p.m. ET. The Cardinals have won seven of the last 10 meetings against the Braves. Atlanta is a -170 favorite on the money line (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Braves odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9. Before making any Braves vs. Cardinals picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 of the 2025 MLB season on a 13-6 run on top-rated MLB betting picks (+415). Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cardinals vs. Braves and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Braves vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Braves money line: Atlanta -170, St. Louis +142 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cardinals vs. Braves over/under: 9 runs

Cardinals vs. Braves run line: Atlanta -1.5 (+124)

STL: The Cardinals have hit the game total under in eight of their last 12 games (+3.70 units)

ATL: The Braves have hit the money line in their last five home games (+5.00 units)

Cardinals vs. Braves picks: See picks at SportsLine

Cardinals vs. Braves streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Braves can cover

Atlanta is expected to send right-hander Bryce Elder (0-1, 7.20 ERA) to the mound. He is coming off a no-decision in a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday. In that game, he pitched five innings, allowing six hits, four earned runs and three walks, while striking out three. In three career starts against the Cardinals, he is 1-2 with a 4.24 ERA. In 17 innings pitched against St. Louis, he has allowed 14 hits, eight earned runs and four walks, while striking out 19.

Designated hitter/outfielder Marcell Ozuna helps power the Atlanta offense. In 20 games this season, he is batting .317 with two doubles, four homers and nine RBI. He has five multi-hit games over the past 10, including a 3-for-5 performance with a double, home run and two RBI in a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on April 10. He was 2-for-3 with a walk in the series opener on Monday. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Right-hander Miles Mikolas (0-2, 7.64 ERA) is expected to start for St. Louis. He received a no-decision in his last outing, a 5-4 loss to the New York Mets on Friday. In 4.2 innings pitched, he allowed five hits, two earned runs, two walks with one strikeout. In a 4-1 loss to the Phillies on April 12, he pitched five innings, allowing three hits, three earned runs and two walks, while striking out six. In 214 career games, including 186 starts, he is 64-66 with a 4.21 ERA.

Second baseman Brendan Donovan is off to a hot start to the season. In 24 games, he is hitting .356 with seven doubles, three homers and 13 RBI. He has hits in 17 of the past 18 games, including a 4-for-4 effort with one double and one RBI in an 8-3 win over the Houston Astros on April 14. He has hit the Braves well in his career. In 17 games against them, he is batting .281 with one double, one homer and seven RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Cardinals vs. Braves picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 8.9 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Braves, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.