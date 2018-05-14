Braves vs. Cubs odds: Advanced computer model on 5-1 roll reveals 2018 MLB picks for May 14

Afternoon baseball is on tap Monday when the Chicago Cubs host the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves. First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Cubs are -157 on the money line, meaning it would take a $157 bet on the Cubs to win to return $100.

Before you make any picks, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times to come up with optimal money-line, run-line and over-under picks. And it's on a 5-1 run on MLB plays.

Now, it has set its sights on Braves-Cubs on Monday and locked in its picks.

The model knows that the Braves' pitching has been masterful with a collective 3.55 ERA, but the Cubs have plenty of firepower in their lineup, including Javier Baez, that could intimidate any hurler.

The Braves enter play 24-15 overall and 16-8 on the road, while the Cubs are 21-16 and 13-7 at Wrigley.

Taking the mound for the Cubs will be lefty Jose Quintana, who's 4-2 with a 4.42 ERA. He's projected to strike out five Braves in five innings of work. He'll oppose right-hander Julio Teheran, who's 4-2 with a 3.14 ERA. The computer model is predicting Teheran to whiff five Cubs in six innings.

So which side of the line should you be all over on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Braves-Cubs money line you need to back, all from the computer model on a 5-1 MLB roll.