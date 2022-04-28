The Atlanta Braves look to bounce back and get the series win over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Thursday. The reigning World Series champs have had difficulty stringing wins together so far this season, following up a 3-1 win over Chicago on Tuesday to falling to the visitors 6-3 on Wednesday. On the other side of the diamond, the Cubs are looking for their second series win of the season before heading to Milwaukee to face the NL Central-leading Brewers.

Braves vs. Cubs money line: Braves -215, Cubs +185

Braves vs. Cubs over-under: 8 runs

Braves vs. Cubs run line: Braves -1.5 (-115)

CHI: The Cubs are 4-4 on the road

ATL: The Braves are 5-7 at home



Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta has had an up-and-down start to their 2022 season, but are getting an offensive, and emotional, boost on Thursday with the return of Ronald Acuna Jr. The star outfielder is making an earlier-than-expected return to the lineup after missing the second half of last season with a torn ACL. Prior to being injured, Acuna Jr. slashed .283/.394/.596 with 24 home runs and 52 RBI on 84 hits in his 2021 campaign. He was hitting well in the minors on his rehab assignment this year before being called back up to the MLB, so having his bat back in the lineup could be what the reigning World Series champs need to get the series win over Chicago.

The Braves also have extra confidence in their pitching on Thursday with Kyle Wright on the mound. The former top prospect appears to have figured things out from the last few seasons and is off to a hot start, going 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 17.0 innings pitched. Opposing starter Drew Smyly may be a more seasoned pitcher, but he is off to a less stellar start going 1-1 over three starts with a 2.45 ERA and nine strikeouts over 14.2 innings pitched.

Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago is probably still flying high after besting Atlanta 6-3 on Wednesday evening. In that game, the Cubs took a 3-1 lead into the eighth inning before the Braves rallied for two and eventually push the game into extra innings. A double from Willson Contreras and a home run from Patrick Wisdom sealed the deal for Chicago in the 10th inning.

Contreras and Wisdom are two of the Cubs' best hitters early in the season and are spread out through Chicago's lineup on Thursday, batting fourth and eighth respectively against Atlanta. Add in team home-run leader Seiya Suzuki batting second, and the Cubs have power spread out through their starting lineup to keep Braves starter Kyle Wright on his toes.

How to make Braves vs. Cubs picks

