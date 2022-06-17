The Atlanta Braves (37-27) travel to Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs (23-40) on Friday afternoon. The Braves head into this battle red-hot, winning 14 straight games. On the flip side, Chicago is on a 10-game losing streak. Charlie Morton (4-3, 5.67 ERA) is on the hill for Atlanta. Keegan Thompson (6-2, 3.67 ERA) starts for Chicago.

The first pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Atlanta is the -175 moneyline favorite (risk $180 to win $100) in the latest Braves vs. Cubs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Chicago is a +155 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5.



Here are several MLB odds and trends for Cubs vs. Braves:

Braves vs. Cubs moneyline: Atlanta -175, Chicago +155

Braves vs. Cubs run-line: Atlanta -1.5 (-110)

Braves vs. Cubs over-under: 8.5 runs

ATL: Braves are 4-0 in their last four Friday games

CHC: Under is 5-2 in Cubs' last seven games as an underdog



Why you should back the Braves

Third baseman Austin Riley is having a good start to the campaign. Riley has a solid throwing arm from the corner and delivers the ball with accuracy. The 2021 World Series champion owns outstanding power with run-producing abilities. Riley is tied for second in the MLB in home runs (18) and has 39 RBIs. On June 15, he went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs.

First baseman Matt Olson brings a calming presence to the batter's box. Olson has the power to rack up homers and drive in runs. He's also a reliable defender as he's a two-time Gold Glove winner. The 2021 All-Star is batting .248 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs. He's recorded a hit in five of his last six games.

Why you should back the Cubs

Center fielder Ian Happ is a dependable switch-hitter for Chicago. Happ has terrific instincts and exceptional hands on both sides of the game. The 27-year-old is playing superb baseball lately. He's batting .377 with two home runs and five RBIs during the month of June. On June 15, he went 3-for-4 with three singles.

Third baseman Patrick Wisdom plays stout defense and displays superb reaction time on the diamond. Wisdom has home-run power and run-producing abilities in the middle of the lineup. The 30-year-old is tied for second on the team in home runs (12) and RBI (31). On June 14, he was 2-for-4 with two singles.

How to make Braves vs. Cubs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 9.6 combined runs.

