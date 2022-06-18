The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs face off on Saturday afternoon. The contest is the middle matchup of a three-game weekend set at Wrigley Field. Chicago won the opener on Friday to stop a 10-game losing streak. Atlanta is 14-1 in the month of June and aiming to bounce back from its first loss in more than two weeks.

First pitch is at 2:20 p.m. ET in Chicago. Caesars Sportsbook lists Atlanta as a -170 favorite (risk $170 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7.5 in the latest Braves vs. Cubs odds.



Here are several MLB odds and trends for Cubs vs. Braves:

Braves vs. Cubs moneyline: Atlanta -170, Chicago +150

Braves vs. Cubs run-line: Atlanta -1.5 (+100)

Braves vs. Cubs over-under: 7.5 runs

ATL: The Braves are 17-14 in road games

CHC: The Cubs are 12-24 in home games



Why you should back the Braves

Even with a loss on Friday, the Braves are scalding hot in the month of June. On top of the team's 14-1 record, Atlanta leads the National League with a .544 slugging percentage and a .892 OPS. The Braves have 35 home runs this month, leading the league, and Atlanta also leads the NL with 97 home runs for the season. Atlanta has a league-leading 124 doubles to boost a league-leading .439 slugging percentage, and the Braves also have top-notch run prevention. Atlanta starter Kyle Wright has a 2.57 ERA this season and a 1.96 ERA on the road.

Opponents have an ugly slugging percentage of just .276 against Wright in 2022, and he averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Wright has also been even better lately with a 2.13 ERA in his last six starts, and he keeps the ball on the ground with a 50.8 percent ground ball rate. Atlanta's bullpen is also elite, leading the National League in ERA (2.93), strikeout rate (10.30 per nine innings), and wins above replacement.

Why you should back the Cubs

The Cubs have tremendous team speed and effectiveness on the basepaths. Chicago ranks near the top of the National League in stolen bases and triples this season, and that puts pressure on opposing run prevention units. The Cubs are also sending out a quality starting pitcher in Justin Steele for Saturday's game. Steele, a 26-year-old left-hander, owns a 2.37 ERA in his last three starts.

Steele is also good at Wrigley Field, posting a 3.26 ERA with opponents generating only a .585 OPS against him this season. Steele has allowed more than three earned runs only twice in 12 starts in 2022, and the Braves can be susceptible to strikeout pitchers. In fact, Atlanta is near the top of the NL in strikeouts, and the Braves entered the weekend below the league average in total walks and on-base percentage.

