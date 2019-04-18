Braves vs. Diamondbacks odds, line: April 18 MLB picks, best predictions from model on 38-24 run

Atlanta Braves super-prospect Mike Soroka is set to make his season debut on Thursday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Soroka, one of the top prospects in the Braves' farm system, went 2-1 with a 3.51 ERA in five starts with Atlanta last season. In two minor league starts this year, he went 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and struck out 10 in 9.1 innings. The talented righty is set to face Arizona's Luke Weaver (0-1, 5.17 ERA). First pitch from SunTrust Park is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. The Braves are -167 sportsbook favorites (risk $167 to win $100), with the Diamondbacks fetching +145 (risk $100 to win $145) in the latest Braves vs. Diamondbacks odds, with the over-under set at nine runs. Before making your Braves vs. Diamondbacks picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions for April 18 from SportsLine's proven projection model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports. It is off to a profitable start on all its top-rated MLB picks this season, entering Week 4 on a strong 38-24 run. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in Braves vs. Diamondbacks. We can tell you it is leaning under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is on the verge of having a breakout season. The No. 1 pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, Swanson is hitting .275 with four home runs and nine RBI. His OPS of .988, which would be a career-high, ranks second among NL shortstops and fifth in the majors among all shortstops.

The model also has considered that Atlanta crushed Weaver in his only past appearance against the club. In June 30 of last year, the Braves pounded Weaver for eight runs on 10 hits, including two home runs, in 4.2 innings. The 10 hits were the most Weaver has allowed in 55 career games (including 46 starts), and the eight runs were tied for the most.

But just because Atlanta has history on its side doesn't guarantee it is the best value on the Braves vs. Diamondbacks money line.

Arizona, which has won three straight games, has taken the first two games of the series. The Diamondbacks won the opener, 9-6, on Tuesday before edging out the Braves, 3-2, in 10 innings Wednesday night.

Arizona has had success against Atlanta's bullpen, which ranks 23rd in the majors with a 5.17 ERA. Through the first two games of the series, the Diamondbacks have scored eight runs on six hits in 6.0 innings against the Braves' relievers, including the game-winning run in the 10th inning on Wednesday. In addition, Atlanta's bullpen took a hit on Wednesday when the club put closer Arodys Vizcaino on the injured list.

So who wins Diamondbacks vs. Braves? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Diamondbacks vs. Braves money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.