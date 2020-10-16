The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play Game 4 of the best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Thursday. The Braves took the first two games of the series, but the Dodgers completely crushed them in Game 3 and have some serious momentum after the historic offensive outburst.

Let's check out the pertinent details for Game 4.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 15 | Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

TV: FS1

Pitchers: LHP Clayton Kershaw vs. RHP Bryse Wilson

Preview

The oft- and over-used "well, that escalated quickly" meme from Anchorman certainly applied to Game 3 with the Dodgers scoring an MLB playoff record 11 runs in the first inning. Things actually started to turn before that, however, with the Dodgers scoring seven runs in the final three innings of Game 2.

The Braves and their thin rotation now turn to youngster Bryse Wilson. He had a 4.02 ERA in 15 2/3 innings this season and has a career 5.91 ERA. He hasn't pitched since Sept. 27 and his season-high in innings was five. With a bullpen that has been worked pretty hard and no off days this series, the door looks open for another big day from the Dodgers' offense.

Is Kershaw ready to go? That's the biggest question for Game 4. If the Dodgers' ace is fine, he'll get the ball. He pitched to a 2.16 ERA in 58 1/3 innings in the regular season and totally dominated Game 2 of the wild card round. He allowed three runs on six hits -- including two homers -- in six innings against the Padres in the NLDS and we know all about his inconsistent playoff history.

Prediction

Something sure seemed to shake loose with the Dodgers' offense in the seventh inning of Game 2. We'll keep riding them here against Wilson, assuming Kershaw is healthy enough to go. Dodgers win and even the series.