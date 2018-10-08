Braves vs. Dodgers: Slumping Manny Machado delivers second big home run of NLDS

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado entered Monday's Game 4 of the National League Divisional Series against the Atlanta Braves mired in a slump. In the first three games, he'd gone 1 for 12 with a walk and seven strikeouts -- that one, at least, was a big homer in Game 2 that helped the Dodgers stake out an early lead as part of an eventual win.

Machado had a much better Game 4, recording multiple hits and four runs batted in. The most notable of those hits was a three-run homer that gave the Dodgers a 6-2 lead in the seventh:

Machado is still new to this whole postseason thing. Prior to this series, he'd received just 23 playoff at-bats in his first six seasons as a big-league player. All the same, it looks like he's starting to settle in -- and that's bad news for the Milwaukee Brewers.