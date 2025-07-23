The San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves meet in the third and deciding game of their series on Wednesday afternoon. Atlanta won the opener 9-5, while San Francisco earned a 9-0 win on Tuesday to snap a six-game losing streak. The Giants (53-49), who are third in the National League West, are 25-29 on the road in 2025. The Braves (44-56), who are fourth in the NL East, are 26-25 on their home field this season.

First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta is set for 12:15 p.m. ET. The Giants have won five of the last six meetings with the Braves, including a three-game sweep in San Francisco last month. Atlanta is a -173 favorite on the money line (risk $173 to win $100) in the latest Giants vs. Braves odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

Why the Braves can win

Right-hander Spencer Strider (4-7, 3.59 ERA) is expected to start for Atlanta. He is coming off a solid outing against the New York Yankees, earning the win in a 7-3 triumph. In six innings, he allowed just three hits, no runs and three walks, while striking out eight. In 12 starts this season, he has logged 67.2 innings, allowing 51 hits, 27 earned runs and 27 walks, while striking out 82.

First baseman Matt Olson is among Atlanta's top hitters. In 100 games, he has a .266 average with 25 doubles, 18 homers, 64 RBI and 56 runs scored. He has hits in six consecutive games, including a 3-for-5 effort in Tuesday's win. He was 2-for-5 with three RBI in a 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on July 13. He was 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in a 9-2 win over the Athletics on July 9. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Giants can win

San Francisco is expected to counter with right-hander Justin Verlander (0-8, 4.99 ERA) on the mound. In 16 starts, he has pitched 79.1 innings, allowing 92 hits, 44 earned runs and 28 walks with 67 strikeouts. In a 13-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on July 9, he pitched six innings, allowing seven hits, four runs – two earned – with seven strikeouts. In 542 career starts, Verlander is 262-155 with a 3.34 ERA.

Among the Giants' leading hitters is left fielder Heliot Ramos. In 100 games, he has a .266 average with 18 doubles, one triple, 14 homers, 50 RBI and five stolen bases. In Sunday's 8-6 loss at Toronto, he was 2-for-5 with a double and one RBI. He was 2-for-4 in a 4-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday. See which team to back at SportsLine.

