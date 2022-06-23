Top-flight National League teams face off on Thursday at Truist Park. The San Francisco Giants visit the Atlanta Braves in the finale of a four-game set. Atlanta leads the series by a 2-1 margin after a comeback win on Wednesday. The Braves are 40-30 this season, and the Giants are 38-30 with a 19-16 mark on the road.

First pitch is at 12:20 p.m. ET in Atlanta. Caesars Sportsbook lists Atlanta as a -170 favorite (risk $170 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 9.5 in the latest Giants vs. Braves odds.

Braves vs. Giants money line: Braves -170, Giants +150

Braves vs. Giants over-under: 9.5 runs

Braves vs. Giants run line: Braves -1.5 (+120)



SF: The Giants are 18-15 in day games

ATL: The Braves are 11-15 in day games

Why you should back the Giants

The Giants have strengths in run production and run prevention. San Francisco owns the No. 2 walk rate in the National League, earning a walk on 9.8 percent of plate appearances. The Giants are also in the top five of the NL with a .322 on-base percentage, and former Braves outfielder Joc Pederson is red-hot for San Francisco. Pederson hit a home run against his former team on Tuesday, and he has 15 home runs and a .555 slugging percentage in 2022.

Another former Brave, starting pitcher Alex Wood, is on the hill for the Giants, as he brings 4.32 ERA to the table with left-handed hitters posting only a .486 OPS against him. Wood has a career 3.89 ERA against Atlanta, and the Braves have the most strikeouts in the National League with a bottom-three walk rate of 7.9 percent.

Why you should back the Braves

The Braves are mashing the ball in 2022. Atlanta leads the National League with 106 home runs, and the Braves also lead the NL with 132 doubles. The Braves have the league's best slugging percentage (.442), with above-average marks in runs scored, batting average, and myriad additional offensive categories. Atlanta is also playing at home and able to lean on a quality pitching staff. Starting pitcher Kyle Wright has a 2.94 ERA with 9.9 strikeouts and 2.9 walks per nine innings in 2022.

Opponents have a .582 OPS against Wright, and he sports a 2.84 ERA in home games. Wright yields only 0.5 home runs per nine innings this season, and he'll hand the ball to an Atlanta bullpen that is elite. The Braves lead the National League in wins above replacement, ERA (3.06) and strikeout rate (10.42 per innings).

How to make Giants vs. Braves picks

