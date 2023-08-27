The Atlanta Braves (84-44) and the San Francisco Giants (66-63) collide in a primetime battle on Sunday Night Baseball. The Braves own the league's best record and have been on a roll as Atlanta has won four straight games, including the first two of this three-game set. Jared Shuster (4-2, 5.00 ERA) is on the mound for Atlanta, while Tristan Beck (3-2, 3.34 ERA) is the starter for San Francisco.

The first pitch is set for 7 p.m. ET from Oracle Park in San Francisco. Atlanta is listed at -131 on the money line (risk $131 to win $100) in the latest Giants vs. Braves odds, with San Francisco the +111 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 10. Before making any Braves vs. Giants picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Braves vs. Giants moneyline: Atlanta -131, San Francisco +111

Braves vs. Giants run-line: Atlanta -1.5 (+120)

Braves vs. Giants over-under: 10 runs

ATL: The Braves have hit the money line in 12 of their last 15 games

SF: The Giants have hit the team total Under in 35 of their last 52 games



Why you should back the Braves



First baseman Matt Olson has excellent plate patience with great hitting power. Olson has been producing offense with consistency and smashing home runs. The two-time All-Star ranks first in MLB in RBI (112) and second in home runs (43). On Saturday against the Giants, he was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI.

Right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is an impressive athlete who does a superb job stealing bases while owning lightning-quick hands. The 25-year-old is first in the league in stolen bases (59) and third in batting average (.333) to go along with 28 home runs. He's also on a five-game hitting streak, with three multi-hit efforts over that stretch. On Aug. 22 versus the Mets, Acuna Jr. was 2-for-4 with a double and two stolen bases. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Giants

First baseman Lamonte Wade Jr. has the ability to make consistent contact due to his bat speed. Wade Jr. pushes the ball everywhere on the field and gets on base with ease. He's leading the team in on-base percentage (.377) with 13 home runs and 35 RBI. On Aug. 19 against the Braves, Wade Jr. was 2-for-4 with a solo homer.

Infielder Wilmer Flores does a tremendous job spraying the ball across the yard. Flores uses his strong and quick hands to turn on pitches he likes. The 32-year-old is hitting .299 with 19 home runs and 48 RBI. Over his last three games, Flores is 3-for-12 with two homers and four runs driven in. See which team to back here.

