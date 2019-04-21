Braves vs. Indians odds, line: Sunday Night Baseball picks, MLB predictions from advanced model on 38-24 run

The Cleveland Indians look to defend the home field on Sunday Night Baseball when they host the Atlanta Braves in an interleague matchup at 7:05 p.m. ET. Cleveland's Shane Bieber (2-0, 1.71 ERA) and Atlanta's Max Fried (2-0, 0.92) have shut down the opposition so far this season, but the Braves have been hitting the ball and the Indians' offense is improving after a rough start. The current Braves vs. Indians odds for Eastern Sunday show Cleveland as a -118 favorite on the money line, meaning a $118 wager would earn a profit of $100. That's down from an open of -120, while the over-under, or total runs Vegas expects to be scored, is eight. You'll want to see the latest MLB predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine before locking in any Braves vs. Indians picks of your own.

The model knows Cleveland's offense is among the least productive overall, but it's still averaging 4.8 runs over the last four games. That's been enough for a pitching staff that is holding hitters to just .218 against them all season, including a league-low .179 at home.

Bieber shut down Detroit and Seattle in his last two outings, allowing only one run total in two wins. Cleveland has been far better at home on the mound, and despite the rough start to the season at the plate, the Indians had won five of six heading into the weekend.

But just because the Indians have a proven pitching staff and are at home doesn't mean they'll provide value on the Braves vs. Indians money line.

Bieber may be having a strong start to the year, but Fried is right there, too. He went 16.1 innings before allowing his first earned run and has allowed just 13 hits and four walks over 19.2 innings. The lefty presents issues for an Indians offense that's hitting just .211 against southpaws all season and averaging just 3.5 runs per game overall.

Bieber was solid overall as a rookie last year, but while he went 7-0 on the road, he was 4-5 with a 5.88 ERA at home. The Braves' offense, with its .807 OPS (fifth-best in MLB), could have opportunities.

