Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves begin their National League Division Series matchup at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The two NL East rivals are meeting for the second time ever in the postseason. In their first encounter, the Marlins prevailed in six games in the 1997 NLCS. To get here, the Marlins swept the Cubs in the Wild Card Series to advance, while the Braves swept the Reds in their opening round series.

Let's set the scene for Game 1 with the essentials.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 | Time: 2:08 p.m. ET

Location: Minute Maid Park (Houston, Texas)

TV: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV

Odds: MIA +175; ATL -195; O/U: 8.0

Pitchers: RHP Sandy Alcantara vs. LHP Max Fried

CBS Sports App

Preview

The Braves are the clear favorites in this game and this series, as they finished four games ahead of Miami in the NL East standings and bested them by 101 in run differential. As well, the Braves won six of 10 head-to-head games against the Marlins. That said, the upstart 2020 Marlins are more than accustomed to overcoming expectations. They lost 105 games a season ago, and few gave them any chance of making the playoff this season, even with the postseason field expanded to 16 teams. Still and yet, they finished two games over .500 and then upset the Cubs in the first round. The Marlins come in with a 7-0 record all-time in playoff series.

Alcantara allowed only one run across 6 2/3 innings in his Wild Card Series Game 1 start against the Cubs. Players currently on the Braves' roster have combined to bat .230/.338/.279 in 71 career plate appearances combined against Alcantara. On the other side, lefty Max Fried will probably net a few down-ballot Cy Young votes even though injuries limited him to just 56 innings during the regular season. He looked strong in his Wild Card Series start against the Reds, but current Marlins have combined to bat .333/.383/.593 off Fried, albeit across a total sample of just 60 plate appearances.

Prediction

In this one, we'll say Fried narrowly out-duels Alcantara in a low-scoring affair to give Atlanta the Game 1 win. Braves 3, Marlins 1.