The Atlanta Braves (17-8) will try to complete their first four-game sweep over the Miami Marlins (12-13) in Atlanta since 2018 when the team's wrap up their series on Thursday afternoon. Atlanta erased a 4-0 deficit in its 6-4 win over Miami on Wednesday night, scoring four runs in the eighth inning. The Braves are three games ahead of New York and five games ahead of the Marlins atop the National League East standings.

First pitch at Truist Park is set for 12:20 p.m. ET. The Braves are -178 favorites (risk $178 to win $100) and the over/under is 8.5 in the latest Braves vs. Marlins odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any Marlins vs. Braves picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it is on a 26-21 run dating back to the end of last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Braves vs. Marlins and revealed its predictions and best bets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB picks. Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Marlins vs. Braves:

Braves vs. Marlins money line: Atlanta -178, Miami +150

Braves vs. Marlins over/under: 8.5 runs

Braves vs. Marlins run line: Atlanta -1.5 (+115)

ATL: The Braves are 7-0 in their last seven home games vs. Miami

MIA: The Marlins have gone Over in four straight games

Braves vs. Marlins picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta continues to dominate Miami, winning seven straight meetings between these teams at Truist Park. The Braves used a four-run eighth inning to complete a comeback on Wednesday night, giving them a chance to sweep a four-game home series against the Marlins for the first time since 2018. They have 302 wins against Miami since the start of the 1993 season, which are the second-most victories from one team over another in the majors during that stretch.

Starting pitcher Kyle Wright shut down Miami last year, going 2-0 with 11 scoreless innings and 17 strikeouts. Atlanta is 8-0 in Wright's last eight starts with four days of rest. Outfielder Ronald Acuna leads the Braves with a .363 average, 22 runs and four home runs, while Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson are tied with a team-high seven homers. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Marlins

Miami has not been able to record a win so far in this series, but the Marlins were hot earlier this month. They won eight out of 10 games from April 11 to April 22, so they are in early contention in the NL East. Left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett is off to a strong start after replacing Johnny Cueto in the rotation, allowing two runs or less in all three of his starts.

The former first-round draft pick finished with a 1.69 ERA in two starts against the Braves last year, giving him confidence heading into this game. Second baseman Luis Arraez went hitless on Wednesday, but he is still batting .421 with 32 hits and nine RBI. Center fielder Jazz Chisholm and designated hitter Jorge Soler have each hit five home runs. See which team to pick here.

How to make Braves vs. Marlins picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the run total, as the simulations have the teams combining for 8.1 runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Marlins vs. Braves? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that is on a 26-21 roll since the end of last season, and find out.