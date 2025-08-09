The Atlanta Braves (48-67) and Miami Marlins (57-58) get the Saturday MLB schedule underway at 1:15 p.m. ET with Game 1 of a doubleheader as they make up a game that was rained out in April. The Braves won the Speedway Classic against the Reds last Sunday in front of a national audience, but have been unable to build any momentum off that, losing four of their last five. The Marlins, meanwhile, are 7-3 in their last 10, and are 5.5 games out of the final NL wild-card spot. The Braves will start Hurston Waldrep (1-0, 1.59 ERA), while the Marlins will go with Ryan Gusto (7-4, 4.92 ERA), who the model likes to go over his strikeout total.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Here are the model's best bets for Braves vs. Marlins on Saturday:

Ryan Gusto over 4.5 strikeouts (+116)

It's turned into a lost season for the Braves, but one storyline to watch is the development of Waldrep. A first-round draft pick in 2023, he made his MLB debut within one year, but has spent most of 2025 in the minors. That changed last week when he got the call up to pitch on Sunday in the Speedway Classic, and he delivered in that unique setting, pitching 5.2 innings and giving up just one earned run. A similar outing on Saturday would position the Braves to win as small underdogs, which they do in 53% of the model's simulations.

Ryan Gusto Over 4.5 strikeouts (+116)

Atlanta struck out 11 times on Friday and Miami starter Ryan Gusto is coming off back-to-back outings with five strikeouts. SportsLine's model is projecting 4.9 Ks in this one for Gusto, rating this pick as a 4.5-star prop.

