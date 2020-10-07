The No. 2 seed Atlanta Braves and the No. 6 seed Miami Marlins are crossing paths again this week, as the two sides meet in the best-of-five National League Division Series. Under this year's postseason format, and because of COVID-19 concerns, every game will be played at Minute Maid Park in Houston.The Braves reached this point by sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card Series. The Marlins did the same against the Chicago Cubs, which qualifies as an upset as the Chicago was the highest seed.

Atlanta is off to a 2-0 series lead on Tuesday and will try to close out the series in Thursday's Game 3. Here is how you can watch the rest of the Marlins vs. Braves NLDS matchup.



Date Start time/score Starting pitchers TV Game 1 Tue., Oct. 6 Braves 9, Marlins 5 LHP Max Fried vs. RHP Sandy Alcantara FS1 Game 2 Wed., Oct. 7 Braves 2, Marlins 0 RHP Ian Anderson vs. RHP Pablo Lopez MLBN Game 3 Thur., Oct. 8 2:08 p.m. ET Kyle Wright vs. RHP Sixto Sanchez FS1 Game 4* Fri., Oct. 9 2:08 p.m. ET TBD vs. TBD FS1 Game 5* Sat., Oct. 10 4:08 p.m. ET TBD vs. TBD FS1

* if necessary

While the entire NLDS will be played in Houston, the teams will alternate hosting duties as they would during a typical year. That means the Braves, the higher seed, will "host" Games 1, 2, and 5. The Marlins will bat last in Games 3 and 4.

Here are three things to know heading into the Marlins vs. Braves NLDS.

The Braves won the season series

The Braves and Marlins share a division, in the NL East, so obviously they played each frequently during the regular season. The Braves won six of the 10 head-to-head meetings, and finished those games with an overall run differential of plus-24. Of course, a healthy chunk of that can be credited to Atlanta's 29-9 win in early September.

Here's how both teams fared when they didn't play each other:

Braves vs. teams other than Marlins: 29-21 (plus-36 run differential)

29-21 (plus-36 run differential) Marlins vs. teams other than Braves: 27-23 (minus-17 run differential)

While the records are similar, the Braves appear to be the better team based on their sizable advantage in run differential. Miami should get used to reading that sentiment for however long the Marlins remain in the tournament. That's because the Marlins' minus-41 mark was the second-worst among playoff teams in the Wild Card era, a run better than the 2005 San Diego Padres.

Second postseason meeting; first since '97

This registers as the third postseason trip in Miami's franchise history. It'll be the second time they've met the Braves in the playoffs, and the first time since the 1997 NL Championship Series. The Marlins won that series in six games to advance to the World Series. That series is perhaps best remembered for Eric Gregg's generous strike zone in Game 5.

Braves hoping to end NLCS drought

The Braves have made seven more postseason appearances than the Marlins since Miami's most recent World Series victory in 2003, and yet the Marlins are the team with a more recent appearance in the NLCS. Atlanta hasn't advanced to what used to be the second round since 2001, when the club lost in five games to the Arizona Diamondbacks. No matter who wins here, they'll be making their deepest trip in the playoffs in nearly two decades.