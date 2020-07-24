The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves will meet to begin the shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season on Friday at Citi Field. The pair of NL East clubs make their return to the diamond after a four-month delay to the start of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This will be a season unlike any other before, and it's likely we could see some of the new rules and safety protocols in action Friday afternoon in New York.

Now, let's set the scene for Mets-Braves at Citi Field.

How can I watch?

When: Friday, July. 24 | Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field (New York)

Friday's pitching matchup in Queens is one of the best Opening Day has to offer. Jacob deGrom, last year's NL Cy Young winner, will be facing Mike Soroka, last year's NL Rookie of the Year runner-up. Soroka will build on his impressive rookie campaign, while deGrom is trying to become just the third MLB pitcher in history to win three straight Cy Young Awards. Soroka went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 2019. deGrom, who will be making his second straight Opening Day start, finished the 2019 season with a 2.34 ERA in 204 innings and recorded a NL-leading 255 strikeouts.

Storyline to watch: Mets starting-pitching depth a concern

Like every team in this abbreviated 60-game season, it's going to be more important than ever to stay healthy. But, for the Mets, staying healthy will be key in whether or not the club can contend in a very competitive NL East in 2020. This year's Mets rotation is already pretty thin, with Noah Syndergaard missing the season due to Tommy John surgery, and it looks like Marcus Stroman will miss the start of the 2020 season with a left calf tear. It would be incredibly challenging for the Mets to be hit with any more injuries to their rotation, and still notch wins against tough clubs like the Braves and the defending World Series champion Nationals.

Some other storylines of note for this Braves-Mets series: how will Yoenis Cespedes look in his return to baseball; will Dellin Betances make his debut with returned velocity; Ronald Acuna Jr. beginning his 20/20 quest; rookie manager Luis Rojas will make his debut for the Mets; will Pete Alonso once again compete for the HR title; can Robinson Cano return to form; can Dansby Swanson reach All-Star status; will J.D. Davis prove his 2019 success wasn't just a fluke.

Safe to say that there's going to be a lot to watch for in Friday's matchup.

Odds

Prediction!

I'll take the Braves for this season opener. Let's say Ronald Acuna Jr. knocks his first homer off deGrom Friday, and Atlanta holds on for a close win.