Braves vs. Mets odds: Data-driven expert on 55-35 run reveals June 12 MLB picks, predictions
Stephen Oh also has his finger on the pulse of the Mets and Braves
The National League East front-running Braves host the struggling Mets on Tuesday (7:35 p.m. ET) in a nationally televised contest to kick off their two-game set. Mike Foltynewicz is scheduled to start for Atlanta, opposed by Jason Vargas of New York. The Braves are -155 sportsbook favorites (bet $155 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is set at 8.5.
For the top analysis on Mets-Braves, listen to what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say. The co-founder of AccuScore, Oh specializes in sports simulations, statistical analytics and projections. This formula has led Oh to consistent success for SportsLine, and he is off to an outstanding start with his MLB selections.
Oh has posted a record of 55-35 in his MLB money-line picks, returning $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. What's more, he has had a keen eye for these two clubs, with a record of 5-2 when either the Braves or Mets are involved. Now, he's locked in a pick for Tuesday's game.
Oh knows the Braves enter the week with an NL East-best 37 wins and are sitting just two percentage points (.569) behind the Nationals (.571) for the outright lead.
They return to SunTrust Park following a six-game road trip in which they went 2-4 combined against the Padres and Dodgers.
Foltynewicz (5-4, 2.31 ERA) has been a stalwart of the rotation despite meager run support that has impacted his record. Coming off a complete-game, two-hit shutout of the Nationals, the right-hander took a loss after he allowed two earned runs on five hits in five innings against the Padres.
The Mets are looking to rebound from a miserable homestand in which they went a combined 1-8 against the Cubs, Orioles and Yankees.
New York was swept by Chicago and Baltimore before salvaging some dignity against the rival Yankees with a 2-0 victory Sunday night.
The Mets scored one or zero runs in six of those eight losses and carry an NL-worst .230 batting average into Tuesday's meeting with Atlanta.
Vargas (2-4, 7.71 ERA) is 2-1 over his past four starts. He has allowed just seven earned runs in that span, with five coming in a loss at Milwaukee.
So which side should you be all over on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mets-Braves money line you need to back, all from SportsLine's data scientist who's hitting 71 percent of his picks involving these teams.
