The New York Mets won eight of 10 contests earlier this month to increase their lead in the National League East to a season-high five games. They've hit a snag of late, losing four of their last five, but they haven't suffered much in the standings as their advantage in the division has been reduced to only four games. The Mets attempt to create a little more space when they host the NL East-rival Atlanta Braves for the opener of a doubleheader on Monday.

First pitch in this seven-inning matchup is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. ET. Atlanta sends left-hander Kyle Muller (0-0, 18.00 ERA) to the mound against right-hander Jacob deGrom (6-2, 0.54). New York is the -290 favorite (risk $290 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under for runs scored is five in the latest Mets vs. Braves odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Mets money line: New York -290, Atlanta +250

Braves vs. Mets run line: New York -1.5

Braves vs. Mets over-under: 5 runs

ATL: The Braves are 4-1 in their last five doubleheader openers

NYM: The Mets are 12-2 in their last 14 contests as home favorites

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta took three of four against St. Louis over the weekend, posting a pair of shutouts along the way. After the Braves were trounced 9-1 in the opener of Sunday's doubleheader, Drew Smyly and two relievers combined on a two-hitter in a 1-0 victory in the nightcap. Atlanta managed only four hits in the triumph, and seven overall in the twinbill, but Ronald Acuna Jr. delivered an important one -- a solo homer in the third inning for the game's only run.

The blast was Acuna's team-high 19th of the season, putting him three behind San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. for the NL lead, and the 100th of his major-league career. It ended a 10-game drought for the 23-year-old Venezuelan, who moved one ahead of Ozzie Albies for first on the team with 44 RBIs. Acuna also leads the Braves with a .291 batting average and has hit safely in seven of his last nine contests.

Why you should back the Mets

DeGrom has left each of his last two outings with arm issues, but he hasn't experienced any issues while preparing for Monday's contest. The two-time Cy Young Award winner fanned eight of the nine batters he faced against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday before exiting with a sore shoulder. DeGrom has registered 37 strikeouts over 22 scoreless innings in his last four starts.

The two-time reigning NL strikeout leader has recorded at least six in each of his 11 turns this season, reaching double digits on five occasions. Opponents haven't had many baserunners in deGrom's last four outings, as the 33-year-old has given up only six hits while issuing just one walk in that span. New York's ace has been stingy against the Braves over his career, limiting the club to 112 hits over 148 ⅓ innings while posting a 1.94 ERA in 23 starts.

