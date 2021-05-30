After having Friday's scheduled opener of their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves postponed by rain, the New York Mets scored early and often en route to their fourth consecutive victory a day later. The club crossed the plate in five of its eight innings as it registered 13 hits - six for extra bases - in a 13-2 triumph. The first-place Mets aim for another dominant win when they host the National League East-rival Braves on Sunday Night Baseball.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. ET. Atlanta sends left-hander Max Fried (2-2, 4.63 ERA) to the mound against right-hander Jacob deGrom (3-2, 0.80). New York is the -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100) on the money line at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for runs scored is 5.5 in the latest Braves vs. Mets odds.

Here are the MLB lines and trends for Mets vs. Braves:

Braves vs. Mets money line: New York -145, Atlanta +135

Braves vs. Mets run line: New York -1.5

Braves vs. Mets over-under: 5.5 runs

ATL: The Braves are 1-4 in their last five games as underdogs

NYM: The Mets are 8-0 in their last eight contests when their opponent scored fewer than three runs in its previous game

Why you should back the Braves



After recording 41 home runs and 101 RBIs in 2019, Ronald Acuna Jr. had 14 and 29 in 46 games last season. The 23-year-old Venezuelan has done slightly better in the same amount of contests this year, belting 15 homers and driving in 32 runs - both team highs. Acuna also has had some success against deGrom in his brief career, going 8-for-25 with a double and two RBIs.

Fried has been superb this month following a rough April, allowing just one run in each of his four starts. The 27-year-old southpaw has given up 15 hits with nine walks and 20 strikeouts over 24 innings in that span. One of those outings came against the Mets on May 17, when Fried yielded five hits and fanned a season high-tying eight batters over six frames but was tagged with the loss.

Why you should back the Mets

New York owns the best home record in the majors at 15-5 and has won nine of its last 10 at Citi Field. The Mets flexed their muscles on Saturday, belting five home runs - including two during a seven-run sixth inning. Catcher James McCann made a rare start at first base and flourished offensively, going 4-for-5 with a double, homer, two RBIs and three runs scored.

The 30-year-old likely will be behind the plate to catch deGrom, who has yet to allow more than one earned run this season. A two-time Cy Young Award winner, the 32-year-old was limited to five innings against Colorado on Tuesday in his return from a side injury and showed no ill effects, giving up one run and three hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks. In 23 career starts versus the Braves, deGrom has permitted 32 earned runs and fanned 181 batters over 148 1/3 frames.

